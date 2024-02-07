Kuzmenko scores in debut, Flames cruise past Bruins

Huberdeau has 3 points, Markstrom makes 21 saves for Calgary

Recap: Flames at Bruins 2.6.24

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTONAndrei Kuzmenko scored in his debut for the Calgary Flames, who defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Kuzmenko was acquired Wednesday in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks, which included a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft in exchange for forward Elias Lindholm. 

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, Nazem Kadri had three assists and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves for Calgary (23-22-5).  

Pavel Zacha scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves for Boston (31-10-9), which had won seven of its previous eight games (7-1-0). 

Kuzmenko gave the Flames a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 4:20 of the first period, finishing off Huberdeau’s cross-ice pass. The goal came just after Markstrom stopped Bruins forward Charlie Coyle on a short-handed breakaway.

Connor Zary made it 2-0 at 13:01 of the first, driving across the crease and scoring on the backhand around Swayman. 

Zacha cut it to 2-1 with a 5-on-3 power-play goal from the right circle at 4:14 of the third period.

Huberdeau stole the puck from Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy and shot past Swayman while playing 4-on-4 to make it 3-1 at 6:23 of the third. 

Noah Hanifin snuck a backhand short side on the power play at 9:44 for the 4-1 final.

Flames move forward after trading Lindholm, practice with Kuzmenko for 1st time

