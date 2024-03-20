Pettersson has 3 points, Canucks defeat Sabres

Vancouver is 5-1-1 in its past 7; Dahlin scores twice for Buffalo

Recap: Sabres @ Canucks 3.19.24

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Elias Pettersson had two goals and an assist for the Vancouver Canucks in a 3-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller each had two assists, and Casey DeSmith made 15 saves for the Canucks (43-18-8), who had lost two in a row and improved to 5-1-1 in their past seven.

Rasmus Dahlin scored twice, and Devon Levi made 31 saves in his first NHL start since Jan. 24 for the Sabres (33-32-5), who were coming off a 6-2 win at the Seattle Kraken on Monday. 

Conor Garland put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 4:06 of the first period by jamming a rebound under Levi’s skate against the post after a quick sharp angle shot by Hughes. 

The Sabres challenged for goalie interference because Levi’s skate was pushed into the net but video review determined there was no interference before the goal. 

Levi, called up from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday, kept it close while the Sabres were being outshot 21-8, including point-blank saves against Sam Lafferty and J.T. Miller in the first period and on a short-handed breakaway on Ilya Mikheyev 12:39 into the second.

Pettersson finally put the 22nd shot past the Sabres goalie on a power play to make it 2-0 at 13:48, lifting a backhand past his glove on a rebound to the left of the crease.

Dahlin pulled Buffalo to 2-1 at 9:23 of the third period by skating past Elias Lindholm and then deking around Filip Hronek into the slot before sending a quick backhand shot past DeSmith’s glove.

Pettersson scored his 33rd goal of the season into an empty net with 1:51 left to make it 3-1. 

Dahlin scored on a point shot that deflected in off a defender with 21 seconds left and Levi pulled again for an extra attacker for the 3-2 final.

Latest News

Wild shut out Ducks, extend point streak to 8

Draisaitl, Oilers recover for OT win against Canadiens

Point scores twice in 3rd, Lightning edge Golden Knights

Kopitar has 3 points, Kings score 6 to ease past Blackhawks

Rantanen gets hat trick, Avalanche defeat Blues for 7th straight win

Predators score 8, top Sharks to tie franchise record point streak at 15

Smythe-Selke feud led to historic dynasties for Canadiens, Maple Leafs

Mailbag: Possible rule changes, Markstrom's future

Tippett, Frost help Flyers hold off Maple Leafs

Meier, Mercer help Devils pull away from Penguins

Pastrnak scores hat trick, Bruins defeat Senators for 3rd win in row

Pastrnak wears fan’s bear suit tossed on ice after hat trick

Jarvis scores twice, Hurricanes stay hot with win against Islanders

Scheifele scores hat trick, sparks Jets to win against Rangers

Kane scores in OT, Red Wings rally past Blue Jackets

Bowness away from Jets after medical procedure

Lindgren out weeks for Rangers with lower-body injury

Couturier healthy scratch for Flyers against Maple Leafs