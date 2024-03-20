Pettersson has 3 points, Canucks defeat Sabres

Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller each had two assists, and Casey DeSmith made 15 saves for the Canucks (43-18-8), who had lost two in a row and improved to 5-1-1 in their past seven.

Rasmus Dahlin scored twice, and Devon Levi made 31 saves in his first NHL start since Jan. 24 for the Sabres (33-32-5), who were coming off a 6-2 win at the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

Conor Garland put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 4:06 of the first period by jamming a rebound under Levi’s skate against the post after a quick sharp angle shot by Hughes.

The Sabres challenged for goalie interference because Levi’s skate was pushed into the net but video review determined there was no interference before the goal.

Levi, called up from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday, kept it close while the Sabres were being outshot 21-8, including point-blank saves against Sam Lafferty and J.T. Miller in the first period and on a short-handed breakaway on Ilya Mikheyev 12:39 into the second.

Pettersson finally put the 22nd shot past the Sabres goalie on a power play to make it 2-0 at 13:48, lifting a backhand past his glove on a rebound to the left of the crease.

Dahlin pulled Buffalo to 2-1 at 9:23 of the third period by skating past Elias Lindholm and then deking around Filip Hronek into the slot before sending a quick backhand shot past DeSmith’s glove.

Pettersson scored his 33rd goal of the season into an empty net with 1:51 left to make it 3-1.

Dahlin scored on a point shot that deflected in off a defender with 21 seconds left and Levi pulled again for an extra attacker for the 3-2 final.