Sabres at Kings projected lineups

SABRES (8-9-1) at KINGS (10-6-3)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG-B, SN
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Touch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Sam Lafferty
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson
Dennis Gilbert -- Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Isak Rosen, Connor Clifton
Injured: Tage Thompson (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Trevor Lewis -- Samuel Helenius -- Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Erik Portillo
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
Thompson, a center, will miss his third straight game. He practiced each of the past two days. … Luukkonen will start after missing two games because of an undisclosed injury. … Tuch is expected to play despite being held out of the morning skate for maintenance. He missed practice Monday. … Rosen, a forward, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Monday. Devon Levi, a goalie, was sent to the AHL in a corresponding move. … The Kings could use the same lineup that played in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.