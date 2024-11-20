Sabres at Kings projected lineups

SABRES (8-9-1) at KINGS (10-6-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG-B, SN

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Touch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Sam Lafferty

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson

Dennis Gilbert -- Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Isak Rosen, Connor Clifton

Injured: Tage Thompson (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Trevor Lewis -- Samuel Helenius -- Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Erik Portillo

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

Thompson, a center, will miss his third straight game. He practiced each of the past two days. … Luukkonen will start after missing two games because of an undisclosed injury. … Tuch is expected to play despite being held out of the morning skate for maintenance. He missed practice Monday. … Rosen, a forward, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Monday. Devon Levi, a goalie, was sent to the AHL in a corresponding move. … The Kings could use the same lineup that played in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.