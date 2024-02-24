Clifton's 1st goal helps Sabres edge Blue Jackets

Clifton put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at 3:05 of the third period with a shot from the right point that deflected off the shoulder of goalie Daniil Tarasov and fluttered into the net.

His last goal was March 2, 2023, for the Boston Bruins against the Sabres.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves for the Sabres (26-27-4), who have won three of four.

Tarasov made 36 saves for the Blue Jackets (18-28-10),who have lost four of six.

Dmitri Voronkov’s power-play goal at 12:05 of the first period made it 1-0. Kirill Marchenko was to the right of the net when he sent a goalmouth pass that Voronkov tapped in off the right pad of Luukkonen for his 15th goal.

Zemgus Girgensons tied it 1-1 at 16:16 with a shot from near the left wall through bodies. He has goals in two straight games.