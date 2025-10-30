Sabres at Bruins projected lineups

SABRES (4-4-2) at BRUINS (5-7-0)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker – Jordan Greenway -- Jack Quinn
Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Conor Timmins
Bowen Byram – Mason Geertsen
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Michael Kesselring, Noah Ostlund
Injured: Colten Ellis (back), Tyson Kozak (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Michael Eyssimont -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Jonathan Aspirot -- Henri Jokiharju
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Viel, Mason Lohrei
Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body)
Status report
Greenway is expected to make his season debut after missing the Sabres' first 10 games because of a middle-body injury; he skated at center on a line with Zucker and Quinn during practice Wednesday. ... Hampus Lindholm is expected to play; he missed the Bruins morning skate to be with his fiancee, who gave birth to a daughter. ... Korpisalo will make his second straight start after making 33 saves in a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.