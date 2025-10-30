Sabres at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SABRES (4-4-2) at BRUINS (5-7-0)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker – Jordan Greenway -- Jack Quinn

Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Conor Timmins

Bowen Byram – Mason Geertsen

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Michael Kesselring, Noah Ostlund

Injured: Colten Ellis (back), Tyson Kozak (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Michael Eyssimont -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Jonathan Aspirot -- Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Viel, Mason Lohrei

Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body)

Status report

Greenway is expected to make his season debut after missing the Sabres' first 10 games because of a middle-body injury; he skated at center on a line with Zucker and Quinn during practice Wednesday. ... Hampus Lindholm is expected to play; he missed the Bruins morning skate to be with his fiancee, who gave birth to a daughter. ... Korpisalo will make his second straight start after making 33 saves in a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

