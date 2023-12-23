Vilardi scores in 5th straight, Jets hand Bruins 3rd loss in row

Vilardi has 12 points (six goals, six assists) during the goal streak.

Nino Niederreiter had two goals and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for the Jets (20-9-3), who are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games. Mark Scheifele had two assists.

Brandon Carlo scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves for the Bruins (19-6-6), who have lost three in a row and five of seven (2-2-3).

Josh Morrissey of the Jets had a goal overturned at 2:29 of the first period after video review determined he kicked the puck into the net, but he put Winnipeg ahead 1-0 at 19:52 after Swayman made a save on Vilardi from in close on a 2-on-1.

Vilardi made it 2-0 at 11:17 of the second period, taking Nikolaj Ehlers’ deflected pass and stuffing it under Swayman’s pad from the side of the net.

Winnipeg was awarded a penalty shot at 17:16 of the second when Boston defenseman Parker Wotherspoon was called for covering the puck in the crease, but Swayman turned away Scheifele’s deke attempt.

Niederreiter’s power-play goal extended it to 3-0 at 17:41. He took a diagonal pass through the slot from Nate Schmidt and tucked the puck inside the right post.

Adam Lowry pushed it to 4-0 at 1:25 of the third period after Mason Appleton collected his own rebound and fed Lowry at the top of the crease.

Carlo cut it to 4-1 at 14:22 when his shot from the right point deflected off Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon’s stick.

Niederreiter made it 5-1 on the power play at 19:41, scoring his second of the game after Cole Perfetti found him alone in the slot.