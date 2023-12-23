Vilardi scores in 5th straight, Jets hand Bruins 3rd loss in row

Niederreiter has 3 points, Winnipeg gets 8th win in 10 games

BOS@WPG: Morrissey nets game's first goal late in the 1st

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Gabriel Vilardi scored for the fifth straight game and had an assist, helping the Winnipeg Jets defeat the Boston Bruins 5-1 at Canada Life Centre on Friday.

Vilardi has 12 points (six goals, six assists) during the goal streak.

Nino Niederreiter had two goals and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for the Jets (20-9-3), who are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games. Mark Scheifele had two assists.

Brandon Carlo scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves for the Bruins (19-6-6), who have lost three in a row and five of seven (2-2-3).

Josh Morrissey of the Jets had a goal overturned at 2:29 of the first period after video review determined he kicked the puck into the net, but he put Winnipeg ahead 1-0 at 19:52 after Swayman made a save on Vilardi from in close on a 2-on-1.

Vilardi made it 2-0 at 11:17 of the second period, taking Nikolaj Ehlers’ deflected pass and stuffing it under Swayman’s pad from the side of the net.

Winnipeg was awarded a penalty shot at 17:16 of the second when Boston defenseman Parker Wotherspoon was called for covering the puck in the crease, but Swayman turned away Scheifele’s deke attempt.

Niederreiter’s power-play goal extended it to 3-0 at 17:41. He took a diagonal pass through the slot from Nate Schmidt and tucked the puck inside the right post.

Adam Lowry pushed it to 4-0 at 1:25 of the third period after Mason Appleton collected his own rebound and fed Lowry at the top of the crease.

Carlo cut it to 4-1 at 14:22 when his shot from the right point deflected off Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon’s stick.

Niederreiter made it 5-1 on the power play at 19:41, scoring his second of the game after Cole Perfetti found him alone in the slot.

Latest News

NHL Buzz News and Notes December 22

NHL Buzz: Zegras could return from injury for Ducks on Saturday
Edmonton Oilers New York Rangers game recap December 22

Oilers score 4 in 3rd period, hold off Rangers
Philadelphia Flyers Detroit Red Wings game recap December 22

Kane has 3 points, Red Wings recover to defeat Flyers in shootout
Florida Panthers new practice facility war memorial auditorium

Panthers players loving newly-renovated War Memorial Auditorium
Wild Marc-Andre Fleury gets back at Brandon Duhaime

Fleury gets back at Duhaime for calling him '50' in interview
Vegas Golden Knights Ben Hutton signs contract

Hutton signs 2-year, $1.95 million contract with Golden Knights
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Commissioner Gary Bettman affirms 6-game suspension for Detroit Red Wings David Perron

NHL Commissioner Bettman affirms 6-game suspension for Perron of Red Wings 
Samuel Girard cleared by NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Girard cleared by NHL/NHLPA player assistance program to resume practicing
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
NHL betting odds for December 22, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 22
Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week December 22, 2023

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
Carlson thriving 1 year after scary head injury

Carlson thriving for Capitals 1 year after scary head injury
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 22

NHL On Tap: Kane, Red Wings look to end skid