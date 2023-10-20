Pastrnak scores again, Bruins top Sharks to stay undefeated

SAN JOSE – David Pastrnak scored in his third straight game to open the season, and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston Bruins, who remained unbeaten with a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday.
Brad Marchand scored his first goal of the season, and James van Reimsdyk scored for the Bruins (3-0-0), who opened a four-game road trip.
Anthony Duclair scored his first goal of the season, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 33 saves for the Sharks (0-3-1), who ended a four-game homestand to begin the season.
Marchand gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 18:06 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left circle. Van Riemsdyk extended the lead 21 seconds later to 2-0 when he poked the puck into Kahkonen's pads and over the goal line.
Pastrnak made it 3-0 at 16:46 of the second period. Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic tried to stop the forward on a breakaway and tripped him up, and his unbalanced shot still got the puck past Kahkonen and in.
Duclair cut it to 3-1 at 11:13 of the third period when Tomas Hertl set him up in front of the net. It was his first goal since the Sharks acquired him in a trade with the Florida Panthers on July 1.