Latest News

Carlsson gets debut goal for Ducks in loss to Stars 

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Kraken score 7 against Hurricanes for 1st win of season

Dubois scores twice in 12 seconds, Kings defeat Wild

Brad Marchand Bruins fan puck wedding sign

Marchand gifts puck to fan who was married in Bruins jersey
Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season

Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Ruzicka, Flames recover for win against Sabres

Atkinson scores 2, Flyers shut down Oilers

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs in home opener

Kucherov scores twice, Lightning top Canucks to end 3-game skid

Forsberg gets 1st goal since injury, Predators ease past Rangers

NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

2023 Heritage Classic to be latest in long tradition of ‘amazing’ NHL outdoor games

nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

Ryan Huska talks Calgary Flames on atTheRink podcast

Pastrnak scores again, Bruins top Sharks to stay undefeated

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSEDavid Pastrnak scored in his third straight game to open the season, and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston Bruins, who remained unbeaten with a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday.

Brad Marchand scored his first goal of the season, and James van Reimsdyk scored for the Bruins (3-0-0), who opened a four-game road trip.

Anthony Duclair scored his first goal of the season, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 33 saves for the Sharks (0-3-1), who ended a four-game homestand to begin the season.

Marchand gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 18:06 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left circle. Van Riemsdyk extended the lead 21 seconds later to 2-0 when he poked the puck into Kahkonen's pads and over the goal line.

Pastrnak made it 3-0 at 16:46 of the second period. Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic tried to stop the forward on a breakaway and tripped him up, and his unbalanced shot still got the puck past Kahkonen and in.

Duclair cut it to 3-1 at 11:13 of the third period when Tomas Hertl set him up in front of the net. It was his first goal since the Sharks acquired him in a trade with the Florida Panthers on July 1.