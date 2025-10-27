Bruins at Senators projected lineups

BRUINS (4-6-0) at SENATORS (4-4-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, RDS, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan -- Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Viel, Jonathan Aspirot

Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- David Perron

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jordan Spence, Linus Ullmark

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Status report

Khusnutdinov will play after being a healthy scratch for three games. … Aspirot, a defenseman, was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Sunday but will not dress. … Shepard was recalled from Belleville of the AHL on Monday and will dress as the backup to give Ullmark, a goalie, a full night off. … Other than their starting goalie, the Senators will dress the same lineup from their 7-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.