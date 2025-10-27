Bruins at Senators projected lineups

BRUINS (4-6-0) at SENATORS (4-4-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, RDS, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan -- Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Viel, Jonathan Aspirot
Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)
Senators projected lineup
Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- David Perron
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Leevi Merilainen
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jordan Spence, Linus Ullmark
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Status report
Khusnutdinov will play after being a healthy scratch for three games. … Aspirot, a defenseman, was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Sunday but will not dress. … Shepard was recalled from Belleville of the AHL on Monday and will dress as the backup to give Ullmark, a goalie, a full night off. … Other than their starting goalie, the Senators will dress the same lineup from their 7-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.