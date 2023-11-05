Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10

David Perron had a goal and two assists, Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond each had a goal and an assist, and J.T. Compher had two assists for the Red Wings (7-4-1), who had lost four of five. Ville Husso made 26 saves.

David Pastrnak and Matthew Poitras each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (9-1-1). Linus Ullmark made 34 saves.

James van Riemsdyk gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 5:31 of the first period. Husso saved Pastrnak’s initial shot, but he couldn't cover up the rebound, and van Riemsdyk tucked the puck in at the left post.

Poitras made it 2-0 at 9:28, but Raymond scored five-hole from the right circle during a power play to cut it to 2-1 at 16:20.

Jake Walman tied it 2-2 at 9:59 of the second period, beating Ullmark over his left shoulder with a one-timer from the top of the right circle with one second remaining on a power play.

Charlie Coyle put the Bruins back in front 3-2 at 13:41, tapping in a return pass from Jake DeBrusk at the right post.

Detroit then rallied with three goals in a 3:44 span in the third period.

Larkin tied it 3-3 at 6:50. He took a pass from Raymond and beat Parker Wotherspoon down the left wing before scoring short side on Ullmark.

Perron put Detroit ahead 4-3 at 8:56, scoring five-hole after he whiffed on his initial attempt in the left circle.

Andrew Copp pushed it to 5-3 at 10:34, shooting into an open net after Compher hit the crossbar.

Pastrnak scored a power-play goal at 14:11 for the 5-4 final.