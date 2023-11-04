Latest News

Maple Leafs look to regroup with Liljegren on LTIR

On Tap: Stars look to slow Canucks’ roll

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus finding net

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hayes scores twice, Blues top Devils

Karlsson returns to face Sharks for 1st time with Penguins

Flyers score 3 in 1st, ease past Sabres

Jack Hughes leaves Devils game against Blues with upper-body injury

Buzz: Hall to return for Blackhawks tonight

Fox goes on long-term injured reserve for Rangers, Chytil on IR

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Minnesota Wild adjust lines and power player unit to end skid

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin fined

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Bruins-Red Wings among highlights

Bruins at Red Wings

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (9-0-1) at RED WINGS (6-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Matthew Poitras -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Oskar Steen

Hampus Lindholm -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: None

Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Milan Lucic (lower body), Jakub Lauko (upper body)

Suspended: Charlie McAvoy

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp -- David Perron -- J.T. Compher 

Daniel Sprong -- Joe Veleno -- Michael Rasmussen

Klim Kostin -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Holl

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Olli Maatta

Ville Husso

James Reimer

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Jeff Petry

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body)

Status report

Forbort, a defenseman, is day to day. ... McAvoy, a defenseman, will serve the second of his four-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during a 3-2 win Oct. 30. ... Fischer is a game-time decision because of an upper-body injury; if he can’t play, defenseman Jeff Petry would likely replace him with the Red Wings dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Husso will make his third start in four games after Reimer made 25 saves in a 2-0 loss to the Panthers on Thursday.