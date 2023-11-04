Bruins at Red Wings

BRUINS (9-0-1) at RED WINGS (6-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Matthew Poitras -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Oskar Steen
Hampus Lindholm -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: None
Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Milan Lucic (lower body), Jakub Lauko (upper body)
Suspended: Charlie McAvoy
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp -- David Perron -- J.T. Compher
Daniel Sprong -- Joe Veleno -- Michael Rasmussen
Klim Kostin -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Holl
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Olli Maatta
Ville Husso
James Reimer
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Jeff Petry
Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body)
Status report
Forbort, a defenseman, is day to day. ... McAvoy, a defenseman, will serve the second of his four-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during a 3-2 win Oct. 30. ... Fischer is a game-time decision because of an upper-body injury; if he can’t play, defenseman Jeff Petry would likely replace him with the Red Wings dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Husso will make his third start in four games after Reimer made 25 saves in a 2-0 loss to the Panthers on Thursday.