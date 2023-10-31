Latest News

McAvoy suspended 4 games for actions in Bruins game

Defenseman banned for illegal check to head against Panthers defenseman Ekman-Larsson

McAvoy suspended four games for illegal check to head

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been suspended for four games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during NHL Game No. 130 in Boston on Monday, Oct. 30, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 9:24 of the third period. McAvoy was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, McAvoy will forfeit $197,916.68. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.