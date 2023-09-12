Bruins announce 'Historic 100', most legendary players in their history

The Boston Bruins officially lifted the curtain on their 2023-24 centennial season Tuesday, announcing their “Historic 100.”

One hundred players, from their maiden 1923-24 season through today, were voted to be the “most legendary” Bruins by a 30-member committee of journalists, media representatives, historians and members of the hockey community.

Alphabetically from Jason Allison through Ed Westfall, the list is a cross-section of iconic Bruins through the team’s century.

The committee met in Boston and remotely Sept. 7 to consider the Historic 100 and selected the Bruins’ All-Centennial Team, to be announced at the team’s Centennial Gala in downtown Boston on Oct. 12, the night after the team’s season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.

The All-Centennial Team, presented by Rapid7, features two goalies, six defensemen and 12 forwards.

The full list of the Historic 100 can be viewed here.

Fans have the opportunity to select their own individual All-Centennial Teams by visiting this link.