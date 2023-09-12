Latest News

nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Free agency signings 2023

NHL Free Agent Tracker
St Louis Blues Torey Krug training camp status

Krug out for start of Blues training camp with foot injury
Behind The Glass series on Kings training camp premieres October 2

'Behind The Glass' docuseries on Kings training camp to debut
NHL list of captains

List of NHL captains
Hampus Lindholm talks role as leader on Boston after Bergeron Krejci

Lindholm of Bruins talks Bergeron, Krejci legacies in Q&A with NHL.com
Quinn Hughes named captain of Vancouver Canucks

Hughes named Canucks captain, replaces Horvat
Montreal Canadiens Caufield Slafkovsky training camp status

Caufield to start Canadiens training camp on time after shoulder surgery
Zach Parise will not attend Islanders training camp remains UFA

Parise won't attend Islanders camp, remains unrestricted free agent
Matt Pinchevsky joins list of Black coaches in college hockey

Color of Hockey: Pinchevsky set to coach University of Southern Maine
NHL Top players numbers 50 to 41

NHL Top Players: Nos. 50-41
Alex Ovechkin joins Washington Commanders NFL season opener

Ovechkin joins Commanders before NFL team’s season opener
Andrew Ladd retires from NHL

Ladd retires from NHL after 16 seasons
Luongo and Worsley set standards considered untouchable in modern game

Luongo, Worsley set standards considered untouchable in modern game
Ducks show off baseball skills before Angels game

Ducks show off some baseball skills at Angel Stadium
Nevada Little League team poses with Stanley Cup

Little League World Series team from Nevada meets Stanley Cup

Bruins announce 'Historic 100', most legendary players in their history

Will culminate with All-Centennial Team reveal Oct. 12, day after season opener

Bruins 100 centennial

© courtesy of Boston Bruins

By Dave Stubbs
@Dave_Stubbs NHL.com Columnist

The Boston Bruins officially lifted the curtain on their 2023-24 centennial season Tuesday, announcing their “Historic 100.”

One hundred players, from their maiden 1923-24 season through today, were voted to be the “most legendary” Bruins by a 30-member committee of journalists, media representatives, historians and members of the hockey community.

Alphabetically from Jason Allison through Ed Westfall, the list is a cross-section of iconic Bruins through the team’s century.

The committee met in Boston and remotely Sept. 7 to consider the Historic 100 and selected the Bruins’ All-Centennial Team, to be announced at the team’s Centennial Gala in downtown Boston on Oct. 12, the night after the team’s season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.

The All-Centennial Team, presented by Rapid7, features two goalies, six defensemen and 12 forwards.

The full list of the Historic 100 can be viewed here.

Fans have the opportunity to select their own individual All-Centennial Teams by visiting this link.

espo cheese orr turk copy

From left: Phil Esposito, Gerry Cheevers, Bobby Orr and Derek Sanderson, from the 2020 NHL Network Originals documentary “The 1970 Boston Bruins: Big Bad & Bobby.” All were voted onto the Historic 100 of the Boston Bruins for their 2023-24 centennial season.

All-time roster cards can be created, downloaded and shared for debate and discussion across social media, leading to the Oct. 12 announcement of the official team.

The Bruins are the third NHL team to mark their centennial, with the Montreal Canadiens having turned 100 in 2009-10 and the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016-17. The New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings and Blackhawks will follow the Bruins to 100 years in 2026.

“We started having loose discussions probably three or four years ago about this being a big deal coming up, and being the first American team to turn 100,” Bruins president and team legend Cam Neely told NHL.com in August. “We began talking about how it's going to look.

“Watching what Montreal and Toronto did certainly gave us some insight as well. Our group talked to both Montreal and Toronto to get their pros and cons about what they did. Would they have done anything differently? What did they like that they did?

“And getting our alumni involved is a really big part of it. You're talking about 100 years' worth of hockey players. That's the lifeblood of a team, its current and former players.”

Bruins Neely main copy

More than 1,000 men have played for the Bruins throughout their history, a fact that’s not lost on Neely.

“There are names that you'd forget, not only in recent eras but going back to the 1970s, 1960s, 1950s,” he said. “Everybody remembers the championship teams (of 1970 and 1972) and the players who were on those teams, but there have been so many great players who have put on that jersey over the years.

“Start looking at names and you think, ‘Oh yeah, I forgot about him.’ That's something that's going to happen with everybody, you're not going to remember every name. It's pretty amazing to see the talent that's gone through this organization.”

Neely, who was voted among the Historic 100, will be deeply involved in the Bruins’ celebration throughout the season.