DeBrincat hat trick lifts Red Wings past Flames for 5th straight win

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

McDavid out 1-2 weeks with upper-body injury

Nashville Predators equipment manager assist goal

On Tap: Red Wings host Flames, go for 5th win in row

Alex Iafallo enjoying trade to Winnipeg Jets

Zizing 'Em Up: Fleury's march up NHL wins list

Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 

Marchand, Pastrnak spark Bruins to 4th straight win

Scheifele, Jets rally for OT victory against Oilers

Panarin scores twice for Rangers in win against Kraken

O’Connor scores again, Avalanche win 5th straight

Pavelski scores in OT, Stars recover to defeat Flyers

Bedard scores for ‘electric crowd’ in Chicago home opener

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Blue Jackets recover for OT win against Wild

Poitras scores 1st 2 NHL goals, Bruins rally past Ducks to stay undefeated

19-year-old gets both in 3rd period to push Boston to 5-0-0

Recap: Bruins at Ducks 10.22.23

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Matthew Poitras scored his first two NHL goals in the third period to help the Boston Bruins stay unbeaten to start the season with a 3-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday.

Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for Boston (5-0-0), which was coming off a 4-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. The Bruins are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the NHL with the Vegas Golden Knights (6-0-0) and Colorado Avalanche (5-0-0).

Mason McTavish scored and John Gibson made 25 saves for Anaheim (1-4-0), which has lost three in a row.

Poitras, a 19-year-old forward selected in the second round (No. 54) by Boston in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored on a rebound off Jake DeBrusk's wrist shot to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 10:20 of the third period.

Brad Marchand scored into an empty net with 2:34 remaining for the 3-1 final.

Marchand has seven points (four goals, three assists) in five games this season.

McTavish gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 5:05 of the third. He passed to Ryan Strome off the rush and his wrist shot from the right circle was saved, but McTavish pushed the rebound off the left post and across the goal line.

The Bruins tied it 1-1 at 6:29 when Morgan Geekie drove to the net and made a backhand pass from just above the goal line to Poitras in the slot and he chipped the puck into the net.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak had his season-opening goal streak end at four games.