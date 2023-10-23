Poitras scores 1st 2 NHL goals, Bruins rally past Ducks to stay undefeated

Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for Boston (5-0-0), which was coming off a 4-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. The Bruins are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the NHL with the Vegas Golden Knights (6-0-0) and Colorado Avalanche (5-0-0).

Mason McTavish scored and John Gibson made 25 saves for Anaheim (1-4-0), which has lost three in a row.

Poitras, a 19-year-old forward selected in the second round (No. 54) by Boston in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored on a rebound off Jake DeBrusk's wrist shot to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 10:20 of the third period.

Brad Marchand scored into an empty net with 2:34 remaining for the 3-1 final.

Marchand has seven points (four goals, three assists) in five games this season.

McTavish gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 5:05 of the third. He passed to Ryan Strome off the rush and his wrist shot from the right circle was saved, but McTavish pushed the rebound off the left post and across the goal line.

The Bruins tied it 1-1 at 6:29 when Morgan Geekie drove to the net and made a backhand pass from just above the goal line to Poitras in the slot and he chipped the puck into the net.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak had his season-opening goal streak end at four games.