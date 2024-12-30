Zizing ‘Em Up: Deputy Commissioner Daly talks outdoor games, 4 Nations Face-Off, Olympics

TORONTO -- When the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues step onto the ice at iconic Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS), it will mark the 42nd regular-season outdoor game staged by the NHL.

Bill Daly has been to every one of those except one.

The NHL Deputy Commissioner’s perfect attendance record at such events was spoiled when he missed the Edmonton Oilers’ 5-2 victory against the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium at the Heritage Classic in Edmonton on Oct. 29, 2023.

“It was my oldest daughter Taylor’s wedding,” Daly said. “I think that’s a legitimate excuse.”

Indeed, a more-than-acceptable reason for one of the few people who has witnessed almost every one of these outdoor spectacles firsthand.

As such, with the latest instalment of NHL outdoor hockey coming New Years Eve in the Windy City, who better than Daly to break down the history of these outdoor games, complete with issues such as bone-chilling cold in Edmonton (2003) to soggy slush in Buffalo (2008) to sun glare in Lake Tahoe (2021)?

First off, when the first of these games took place in what was the Heritage Classic between the Oilers and Montreal Canadiens in Edmonton on that frigid evening on Nov. 22. 2003, could you have ever imagined how the concept would explode over the next two decades?

“Well, I was there and yes, it was cold. The Oilers deserve a lot of credit for conceiving the idea. It was actually a pretty large investment for them at the time to pull off an outdoor game because there’s a lot that goes into these things. Obviously, it’s grown over time since we took it over and kind of ran with it. It’s an enormous undertaking, and I think it struck a chord with our fans. It creates a different type of arena experience. I don’t want to use the football analogy, but it’s socializing. It’s kind of a social event, as opposed to a pure game. The benefit is that you have a game that means something being contested on the ice, sometimes in bad weather, sometimes in bad conditions, but the same for both teams. It’s been successful.”

What were some of the growing pains the League had to learn about during that 2003 Heritage game, or the first Winter Classic in Buffalo on Jan. 1, 2008?

“It’s interesting, because I would consider both of those first two games very precarious in the sense that, yes, we were able to pull them off, but they weren’t perfect conditions. I mean, it was freezing in Edmonton, and I would imagine, other than the festive atmosphere, the fans probably weren’t all that comfortable for the duration of the game. And then, in Buffalo, we were a degree or two from not being able to play in that game because the snow/slush/rain could have killed the ice. It was very, very wet snow. We had a whole bunch of stoppages to fix ice issues because we didn’t have the framework rink that we have now. We actually have rinks now that we can add refrigeration systems and bring from event to event. We didn’t have it there, so we kind of built it from scratch. So, both of those events we came close not being able to successfully execute. The fact that we were able to pull them off really laid the groundwork and expansion in terms of being able to roll these out and execute them.”

How much smoother have things become over the years from the lessons gleaned from those early events?

"Well, as you’d suspect, we’ve done it so many times now that I will say it’s become a standardized exercise. At the same time, each building presents its own challenges, its own differences. But certainly, I think we’ve identified, collectively and internally, all the issues that need to be thought out, the issues that need to be worked through. Some things like weather we can’t necessarily solve. We’ve been fortunate we’ve never had to cancel one of these games. We’ve never had to postpone one of these games from one day to another, which is pretty remarkable when you think about it, knock on wood. We understand that. We actually postponed one of these in Pittsburgh (2011) from a day game to a night game to avoid a predicted rain window. It didn’t work out that way despite our talking with some of the best meteorologists, but we still got the game in. I find it remarkable we haven’t had to move a game based on weather conditions.”

What are some of the top lasting memories from these games, especially when you consider games have been played at iconic venues like Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, Notre Dame Stadium, Dodger Stadium, Michigan Stadium and, coming up in February, Ohio Stadium, just to name a few?

“I mean, you mentioned the ones that come to my mind right away, right? There’s the back-to-back ones in 2017 where we had the Centennial Classic on Jan. 1 between Detroit and the [Maple] Leafs in Toronto, then packed up our entire crew, got on a charter and went to St. Louis the next day for the Winter Classic on Jan. 2 between the Blues and Blackhawks. And Dodger Stadium (2014). Remarkable, right? At puck drop, it was probably high 60s Fahrenheit, and, by the end, it was low 50s. And the ice held up. Our ice staff did an amazing job kind of protecting and shielding the ice from the sun. The game at Notre Dame Stadium was pretty cool, the ‘Big House’ in Ann Arbor, the Toronto game. … What’s cool is seeing some of these venues from the inside and how they operate. That’s special. And the Lake Tahoe game, there were no fans because of (COVID concerns), but it was a remarkable scene. Because of sun concerns we had to move the one game after the first period to the night time. And then the sunset game between Boston and Philadelphia the next day, just remarkable. Those are the kind of memories and portraits in your head in terms of some of the things we’ve seen.”

Finally, where do you go from here? What’s next? At times there have been suggestions nationally that the allure of these games has worn off, but there is no denying they remain a big deal in the markets in which they’re played. So, what do you do for an encore?

“I think it goes back to the nature of these games. It really brings people together, right? So, even for our Stadium Series games, which we obviously don’t promote as much our national platforms, they are so popular locally. A good example of that is what we saw in Carolina (2023) a couple of years ago and how excited that fan base was to fill that football stadium with ‘Caniacs.’ Obviously, it helps that they played well that night as well. In terms of your question of where we go from here, your creativity is never limited, right? So, you’re looking for new themes, new first-time events, unique matchups that might make the event unique from every angle. We have a great creative team -- and I don’t count myself among them -- that look for teams that will resonate with a broader fan base.”

OLYMPIC UPDATE

With NHL players poised to participate at the 2026 Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Daly said a couple of conference calls have been held this month with the International Ice Hockey Federation to iron out remaining details.

“There already have been a lot of pens put to paper,” Daly said. “What I will say is, there has been nothing final that’s been signed yet. But, again, we don’t feel there’s a time pressure to complete. A lot of things are still in development in terms of how the logistics will play out.

“I would say we are moving towards what I would consider a successful conclusion.”

NHL players have participated in the Olympics five times -- in Nagano in 1998, Salt Lake City in 2002, Turin in 2006, Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014. They didn't participate in PyeongChang in 2018 because the NHL did not reach an agreement with the NHLPA, the IIHF and the International Olympic Committee.

Then came COVID-19, a pandemic that disrupted the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. The NHL and NHLPA eventually agreed to go to the Olympics in Beijing in 2022 and Milan in 2026 if they also could reach agreements with the IOC and the IIHF. They eventually pulled out of the Beijing Olympics because of the pandemic.

Daly said the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, which runs Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston and features the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland, will whet the appetites of those hungering for best-on-best hockey heading into the Olympics.

“This is going to be a super, super competitive event, a fabulous tournament,” he said. “I’d venture to say it’s probably unfortunate there are only four teams, but it’s going to be the deepest, most competitive international hockey tournament in history.

“I think people are excited. The quality of the teams have never been better or higher.”

THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Some personal favorite moments experienced in and around NHL outdoor games in the past two-plus decades:

Fenway Park, Boston, Dec. 31, 2009: For someone who grew up as a Red Sox fan, getting the chance to participate in a media skate in the shadow of the Green Monster one day before the Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers was, in a word, surreal. Getting to skate with former Flyers forward Dave “The Hammer” Schultz, who holds the NHL record for penalty minutes in a season (472 in 1974-75), was the icing on the cake.

Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Jan.1, 2014: To see 105,491 fans in the “Big House” for the Winter Classic, half in Maple Leafs blue, the other in Red Wings red, snow falling from the sky, it was like a scene from a movie.

Wrigley Field, Chicago, Jan. 1, 2009: Decided to hang out with the frigid fans on one of the rooftops beyond the left field fence for the Winter Classic between the Red Wings and Blackhawks. Let’s just say a chunk of them turned to liquid warmth to battle the cold.

Exhibition Stadium, Toronto, Dec. 31, 2016: A day before the Centennial Classic between the Maple Leafs and Red Wings at the venue normally known as BMO Field, 62-year-old Mike Palmateer reminded us of the acrobatics he provided in the mid-1970s by making a spectacular sprawling save on a Tomas Holmstrom penalty shot during an alumni game. It was the type of stop many of us emulated as kids playing street hockey in the Toronto area.

Parliament Hill, Ottawa, Dec. 15, 2017: A day before the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators faced off in the NHL100 Classic at Lansdowne Park, an alumni game on a temporary rink on Parliament Hill featured former NHLers like Daniel Alfredsson standing at attention looking at the Canadian flag atop the Peace Tower while the national anthem was being played. Very cool moment.

NET GAINS

Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson told NHL.com on Saturday he was never once contacted by Team Canada officials about being considered as a candidate for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“It’s unfortunate,” he said. “You know, every kid wants to play for Team Canada, but I never had the discussion. They never reached out to us, so I wasn’t surprised when I wasn’t named to it. And, looking forward to the [2026 Olympics], [but] I think this puts me behind the 8-ball.

“Unfortunately, it’s disappointing, but right now it’s all about the Capitals and having a good season with the club.”

Interestingly, the 27-year-old might be playing the best hockey of any Canadian-born goalie in the NHL right now. With his 35-save performance in a 5-2 win against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, the Calgary native is 14-2-2 with a 2.38 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 18 games.

“I think it was just one of those games where I was feeling good,” he said afterward. “Some luck on my side today and in the end, just happy to get the two points.”

Included in his performance was a diving glove stop against William Nylander that should be a candidate for save of the year.

For the record, Canada opted to go with Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, Sam Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens and Adin Hill, Thompson’s former partner with the Vegas Golden Knights. Thompson was traded to Washington by Vegas on June 29 for third-round picks in the 2024 and 2025 NHL Drafts.

“I’m happy for [Hill],” Thompson said. “I texted him as soon as he was named. He deserves it.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t believe in [Canada’s] goaltending, so I hope all three of those guys go out there and play really well.”

Right now, Thompson is doing exactly that.

QUOTE/UNQUOTE

“We have to pick our poison and really go after it. For me, that’s on the defensive side after what I saw. We have to prioritize certain parts of our game, and that’s where we’ll focus. Some other areas will get neglected -- hopefully we can maintain or at least push a little in those areas to get better.”

-- Red Wings coach Todd McLellan, who was hired Thursday to replace Derek Lalonde and saw his team lose 5-2 against the Maple Leafs in his Detroit debut Friday

THE LAST WORD

With 4 Nations rosters having been revealed, we’ll be taking a weekly look until the tournament at one player from each country who’s on a roll with their respective NHL team.

Artturi Lehkonen (Finland): The Colorado Avalanche forward scored his first career hat trick in a 4-1 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.

Mitch Marner (Canada): The Maple Leafs forward is on an eight-game point streak, one that has seen him accrue three goals and nine assists.

Jack Eichel (United States): The Golden Knights forward has multipoint performances in three of his past five games and has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in his past six.

Elias Lindholm (Sweden): The Bruins forward, who got off to a slow start this season, has rebounded from a seven-game point drought to record three goals and three assists in his past seven.

