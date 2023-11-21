Best games to watch on Thanksgiving eve debated

The NHL kicks off the long holiday weekend right, serving up 14 games on Wednesday to start the festivities.

There are some appetizing matchups on the schedule with all but four teams in action during what should be six hours of non-stop action across North America.

But, what to watch?

That's where the NHL.com staff comes in, evaluating all the offerings on the menu and picking the one can't-miss entrée they will be ready to enjoy as they prepare for Thanksgiving with family and friends.

Here are their selections.

Big battle in Atlantic

The last time the Boston Bruins met the Florida Panthers, the Bruins admitted that it wasn't just one game of 82, given that the Panthers had knocked the Bruins out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season in the Eastern Conference First Round, a loss that still stings. The two teams went out and had a terrific matchup, one that ended up a 3-2 overtime win for the Bruins on Oct. 30 and which inspired Boston coach Jim Montgomery to say Sunday, "Florida's the best team we've played this year so far in our estimation." The teams meet again Wednesday, this time at Amerant Bank Arena (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS). The Bruins (13-1-3) are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Panthers (12-5-1) are riding a run of seven wins in eight games, including a 5-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. It should be yet another battle of heavyweights in the division, perhaps all leading up to another playoff matchup come spring. -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Two of the Hughes brothers come home to Detroit

Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the New Jersey Devils (8-7-1) in a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday after missing five games with an upper-body injury. Now he and his brother Luke come back to their offseason home to play the Detroit Red Wings (8-6-3) at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSDET). Jack led the NHL with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 10 games before his injury. Luke has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 16 games, tied for the NHL lead among rookie defensemen (with Pavel Mintyukov of the Anaheim Ducks). Neither has family bragging rights right now, though. Their brother Quinn, a defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks, leads the NHL with 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists). -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Top rookies renew acquaintances

What a treat it'll be watching two of the most highly skilled rookie forwards pitted against each other for the first time this season when center Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks (5-11-0) meets center Adam Fantilli of the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSCH). Bedard has certainly lived up to all expectations as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, leading all NHL rookies in goals (nine) and points (15). Fantilli, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft, has been just as effective in his role with the Blue Jackets (4-11-4) as he's tied for sixth among first-year players in points (nine). Bedard and Fantilli know each other quite well, too. They were teammates for gold-medal winning Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and have the utmost respect for each other. The friendship will be put on hold this night, however. It should be fun to watch. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer