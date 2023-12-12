Bedard ready for challenge of playing McDavid, 'best player in the world'

He got his first point, an assist, in his NHL debut against Crosby and the Penguins. He had an assist against the Canadiens. He had his first multipoint game (two goals, two assists) against the Lightning on Nov. 9. He had an assist and six shots on goal against the Maple Leafs on Nov. 24 and two assists against the Capitals.

One elite player against another brings a lot of interest, including from Bedard's teammates.

"I think it's awesome. I think it's what makes the game great," Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno said. "You have these players you're lucky enough to have, generational talents. We seem to have more and more coming up. It's fun to see how you match up against them, it's fun too, see what they do different, how they play, and what really makes them that elite. I appreciate it as a hockey fan.

"That's why I enjoy working with Connor. He is a generational talent and he's a guy that you can tell is going to be a great player for a lot of years if everything goes well. It's going to be really neat to see what his -- I don't even know if you can call it a ceiling, just where he can get to. I think having those other guys kind of pave the way will allow him to know where he's going to fit."

Asked if he's more excited to play against the League's elite, Bedard said, "Going into every game, you can pick a player or group of players you're excited to play against."

So does Bedard's game elevate when he's facing top players?

"I think there's obviously a charge," Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. "They realize who they're playing against and look at. Connor gets to play against some guys he's idolized and I'm sure it puts a jump in his step and I'm sure the other guys are very interested to see him live in a game.

"I know Connor's trained with McDavid in the summers before, but it's not the same as a game, so I'm sure there's interest in both sides and I'm looking forward to seeing the matchups and hopefully that gives Connor a bit of a jump in his game and that'll benefit us."

Playing against the best in the NHL, from Crosby in the season opener to McDavid on Tuesday, is certainly awe-inspiring for Bedard. When the puck drops, his focus is where it needs to be.

"Once you're playing the game, it's hockey and you can't really be thinking about it too much, but before the game and going into a face-off or something, it's definitely pretty special," he said. "I feel pretty fortunate for those opportunities."