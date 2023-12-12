Bedard ready for challenge of playing McDavid, 'best player in the world'

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedardis a student of the game. The No. 1 pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft is always watching the elite players and trying to take a little something from their games and implement it into his own.
Same goes for Connor McDavid, right?
"I try to watch all the time. I wish I could implement; I don't think I can move that fast or anything, but he's the best player in the world and he's so fun to watch," Bedard said of McDavid, taken No. 1 by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft and to whom Bedard has been compared as the next generational talent in the League.
"The stuff he does every shift, it's crazy. Someone I love to watch, love to watch those games. Him and Leon (Draisaitl, Oilers forward), they've got pretty good chemistry, too, so it's fun to watch."
Bedard's view of McDavid will get as close as it can when the Blackhawks play the Oilers for the first time this season at Rogers Place on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ESPN). The center leads Chicago and NHL rookies with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 27 games. McDavid leads Edmonton with 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) in 23 games.
McDavid has been incredible in his nine NHL seasons. He's scored at least 100 points in six of them, and he came close to hitting 100 in 2019-20, when he finished with 97 points (34 goals, 63 assists) in 64 games before the season was paused due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. He's a five-time winner of the Art Ross Trophy given to the League's scoring leader at the end of the regular season. He's won the Hart Trophy, voted as most valuable player, three times.
Bedard has already played several No. 1 picks: Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby (2005) on Oct. 10, Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky (2022) on Oct. 14, Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews (2016) and John Tavares (2009, New York Islanders) on Oct. 16 and Nov. 24, Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (2013) on Oct. 19, Buffalo Sabres defensemen Rasmus Dahlin (2018) and Owen Power (2021) on Nov. 19, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos (2008) on Nov. 9 and 16 and Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin on Sunday.