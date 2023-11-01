Bedard getting 'more used to' life with Blackhawks, playing in NHL

CHICAGO – Connor Bedard is approaching his 10th NHL game and has gotten comfortable with everything on and off the ice.

“You get more used to it all the time,” said Bedard, selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

He’ll have a few more days to hone things at practice before the Blackhawks host the Florida Panthers at United Center on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSFL, NBCSCH).

“It’s a lot of fun just playing games every other day, basically," the 18-year-old center said Wednesday. "It’s the best. It’s been good so far. Obviously, you’ve got to adjust to that, but we get treated pretty well. I think that’s something you can get accustomed to. Definitely learning as you go.”

Bedard has been doing just fine on the ice, where he has six points (four goals, two assists) in nine games, tied for the Blackhawks scoring lead with forward Corey Perry (two goals, four assists). He has scored a goal in each of his past two games (a 4-3 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday and an 8-1 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Monday).

Bedard leads Chicago with 28 shots on goal in nine games, seven more than forward Ryan Donato (22). He said it hasn’t been about learning how to score, but “just having confidence shooting the puck.”

“It’d be nice to get one around the net as well,” Bedard said. “I think for me (it’s) just having confidence in my shot. I say it a lot, I don’t feel like I’m a shooter, I’m just trying to make the right play. If the shot’s there, I’ll take it. Obviously, the goalies are good. You’ve got to hit your spot.”

Bedard is also averaging 19:45 of ice time per game, tops among Blackhawks forwards and third behind defensemen Seth Jones (25:25) and Kevin Korchinski (19:49). And this hasn’t been an easy schedule for Bedard and the Blackhawks (3-6-0); they’ve played seven of their first nine games on the road, including their first five games of the season (2-3-0). They are 1-1-0 against the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights, 0-2-0 against the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins and lost 4-0 to the Central Division-leading Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 19.

Bedard got his first NHL point, an assist, in a 4-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins and his idol, Sidney Crosby, in their season opener and the next night scored his first NHL goal in a 3-1 loss at the Bruins. He scored his first home goal in a 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Oct. 21.

Chicago coach Luke Richardson said Bedard has adjusted fine, and time and more games will only benefit him.

“I think (he’s) figuring it out," Richardson said, "and once he goes one time through, he’ll start to see a lot of the types of teams he’s getting and the types of matchups he’s going to get on the road compared to at home where, they’re going to still try and do it but maybe we can him away from it a little bit.

“But I don’t think he really cares about matchups. I think he just wants to play, and he thinks, and he has the confidence he can beat anybody on a 1-on-1. He might be right. So, it’s just got to be sometimes in the right area when he’s not standing still at the blue line and be more with speed.

"We showed him that a little bit and I think he’s starting to show that in the games as well. A couple of crossovers and (he’s) really building his speed before he gets the puck and that’s creating a lot more time with the puck, especially in the O-zone, that I think he’s figuring it out really quick.”

Bedard has had a lot thrown at him. He’s the most highly touted prospect since center Connor McDavid was selected No. 1 by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft. He has been tasked to help turn around the fortunes of the Blackhawks, who won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015 but have not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in five of the past six seasons.

The game hasn’t slowed down for Bedard, but he said he has felt better with every contest.

“From Game 1 to now, I just feel more comfortable on what to expect," he said. "I think that’s the biggest thing, just knowing what it’s like. You’re obviously playing new teams, but kind of the pace, speed and everything. That’s the biggest thing.”