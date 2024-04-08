Keller extends point streak to 11, Coyotes defeat Sharks

Crouse has 2 points for Arizona, which has won 4 of 6

Recap: Coyotes at Sharks 4.7.24

By Alan Robinson
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 11 games, and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-2 at SAP Center in San Jose on Sunday.

Keller has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) during the point streak.

Lawson Crouse and Nick Schmaltz each also had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes (33-39-5), who have won two straight and four of their past six. Connor Ingram made 25 saves.

Henry Thrun had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (18-51-8), who were coming off a 3-2 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday but are 2-11-1 in their past 14 games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves.

Dylan Guenther gave Arizona a 3-2 lead at 4:56 of the third period, scoring from the low slot off a pass from Alex Kerfoot after Crouse swatted the puck away from Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro along the blue line.

Keller made it 4-2 at 14:13 when he skated into a drop pass from Schmaltz in the left circle and scored with a slap shot.

Schmaltz then shot into an empty net at 16:54 for the 5-2 final.

Crouse gave Arizona a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:17 of the first period. He scored with a one-timer from the edge of the left circle after Matias Maccelli drew two defenders to him.

Thrun, who was in the penalty box for Crouse's goal, tied it 1-1 at 4:28 with is own power-play goal, a one-timer from inside the blue line.

Liam O’Brien responded for Arizona to make it 2-1 at 11:07. His shot off a wraparound pass from Michael Carcone trickled five-hole on Blackwood.

Luke Kunin tied it 2-2 at 11:40 of the second period by tapping in a centering pass from Thrun, who was free in the corner after defenseman Travis Dermott lost his stick and went to retrieve it.  Collin Graf had the secondary assist on the play for his first NHL point.

