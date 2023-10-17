Shesterkin makes 26 saves in Rangers victory against Coyotes

Shesterkin saved Jason Zucker's attempt at 15:12 after he was interfered with by Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow on a breakaway.

"On the penalty shot, it is more like mind games, so when [Zucker] moved on the right side, I was looking for the shot on the blocker side," Shesterkin said.

Chris Kreider scored in his third straight game, and Vincent Trocheck had the go-ahead goal at 8:26 of the third period for New York (2-1-0), which is 12-0-2 in its past 14 games against the Coyotes at home.

"That was a hard-fought win," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "They play hard and they're a young team that's trying to move in the right direction. … It was pretty gutsy."