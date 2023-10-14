Cooley has 2 assists in NHL debut, Coyotes defeat Devils in shootout

Cooley, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, got his first point on Sean Durzi’s goal in the second period, then set up Nick Schmaltz's game-tying goal on a power play with 6:05 left in the third period. Cooley had two shots on goal in 19:02 of ice time.

Matt Dumba also scored, Clayton Keller had two assists and Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for the Coyotes in their season opener.

Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist, and Jack Hughes had three assists for the Devils (1-0-1). Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist and Tyler Toffoli had two assists. Akira Schmid made 31 saves.

Dumba made it 1-0 in his Arizona debut after signing a one-year, $3.9 million contract Aug. 7. The 29-year-old defenseman scored on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle at 6:22 of the first period.

Durzi, a defenseman acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on June 24, pushed the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 4:23 of the second period.

Bratt scored a one-timer from the right face-off circle off a 2-on-1 with Hughes to cut it to 2-1 at 8:09.

Hamilton made it 2-2 on a slap shot during a 4-on-3 advantage at 12:29 of the second before Bratt scored his second of the game during a 5-on-3 for a 3-2 lead at 18:53.

Schmaltz then scored a power-play goal on a shot from the left circle to tie the game 3-3 at 13:55 of the third.

Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad each scored in the shootout, and Vejmelka denied Timo Meier and Bratt.