McDonagh scores in OT, Predators rally past Coyotes 

Zucker gets 3 assists for Arizona, which drops 5th in row

Recap: Arizona Coyotes @ Nashville Predators 2.10.24

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE – Ryan McDonagh scored 1:36 into overtime, and the Nashville Predators rallied past the Arizona Coyotes for a 5-4 win at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

McDonagh beat Connor Ingram with a one-timer from the slot after Tommy Novak found him with a pass from behind the net. 

Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi, Ryan O’Reilly, Novak and McDonagh each had a goal and an assist for the Predators (27-23-2), who ended a three-game losing streak. Juuse Saros made 27 saves.

Jason Zucker had three assists, Dylan Guenther had a goal and an assist, and Clayton Keller had two assists for the Coyotes (23-23-4), who have lost five straight (0-4-1). Ingram made 32 saves.

Novak scored a power-play goal for the Predators to cut it to 4-3 at 6:00 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left circle. 

Forsberg tied it 4-4 at 9:59 on a rebound from the crease off a shot from O’Reilly. 

O’Reilly gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 12:28 of the first period with a one-timer in front off a backhand pass from Forsberg. 

Zucker wrapped around the left side of the net and passed it to Travis Dermott, who beat Saros with a slap shot from the left point to tie it 1-1 at 13:10. 

Josi gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 11:39 of the second period on a one-timer from the right circle on a 4-on-3 power play.

Guenther scored for the Coyotes to make it 2-2 at 18:33 with a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play.

Juuso Valimaki gave the Coyotes a 3-2 lead at 1:45 of the third period on a slap shot from the point that bounced off Predators forward Gustav Nyquist and defenseman Luke Schenn before beating Saros.

Nick Schmaltz gave the Coyotes a 4-2 lead at 4:07 on a one-timer from the right circle on a pass from below the goal line from Zucker.

