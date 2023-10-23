Kraken forward Burakovsky out 6-8 weeks after surgery for upper-body injury

Latest News

NHL On tap news and notes October 23

NHL On Tap: Dahlin looks to extend point streak to 5 games for Sabres
NHL EDGE launches website for Puck and Player Tracking data 

NHL EDGE website provides Puck and Player Tracking data to fans 
Color of Hockey: Black Girl Hockey Club helping collegiate players thrive

Color of Hockey: Black Girl Hockey Club helping collegiate players thrive
NHL, ESPN to cover 16-game, 32-team 'Frozen Frenzy'

NHL, ESPN ready to wave pom-poms on 16-game, 32-team 'Frozen Frenzy'
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 3

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
17 NHL games to be nationally televised this week

17 games to be nationally televised this week
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
DeBrincat hat trick lifts Red Wings past Flames for 5th straight win

DeBrincat hat trick lifts Red Wings past Flames for 5th straight win
McDavid out 1-2 weeks with upper-body injury

McDavid out 1-2 weeks with upper-body injury for Oilers
McDavid out 1-2 weeks with upper-body injury for Oilers

McDavid out 1-2 weeks for Oilers with upper-body injury
Nashville Predators equipment manager assist goal

Predators equipment managers thinks fast, assists on Evangelista goal
On Tap: Red Wings host Flames, go for 5th win in row

NHL On Tap: Red Wings host Flames, go for 5th straight win
Alex Iafallo enjoying trade to Winnipeg Jets

Iafallo fitting in, seeking big fish in Winnipeg with Jets
Zizing 'Em Up: Fleury's march up NHL wins list

Zizing 'Em Up: Fleury's march up NHL wins list
Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 

Best player in Kings history debated by NHL.com 
Marchand, Pastrnak spark Bruins to 4th straight win

Marchand propels Bruins past Kings for 4th straight win to start season
Scheifele, Jets rally for OT victory against Oilers

Scheifele, Jets rally for OT victory against Oilers
Panarin scores twice for Rangers in win against Kraken

Panarin scores twice for Rangers in win against Kraken

Kraken forward Burakovsky out 6-8 weeks after surgery for upper-body injury

Left loss to Rangers on hit by Trouba at 5:53 of 2nd period

Burakovsky_Kraken

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Andre Burakovsky is expected to be out 6-8 weeks after the Seattle Kraken forward had surgery for an upper-body injury sustained in a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

The 28-year-old fell awkwardly after a hit by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba and left at 5:53 of the second period. Trouba was given a two-minute minor penalty for boarding. 

"I don't think it's going to be something that's real short-term," Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said following the game.

Burakovsky was plus-1 in 6:05. He has two assists in six games after returning from a groin injury that sidelined him the entire second half and the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.