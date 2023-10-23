Kraken forward Burakovsky out 6-8 weeks after surgery for upper-body injury

Andre Burakovsky is expected to be out 6-8 weeks after the Seattle Kraken forward had surgery for an upper-body injury sustained in a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

The 28-year-old fell awkwardly after a hit by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba and left at 5:53 of the second period. Trouba was given a two-minute minor penalty for boarding.

"I don't think it's going to be something that's real short-term," Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said following the game.

Burakovsky was plus-1 in 6:05. He has two assists in six games after returning from a groin injury that sidelined him the entire second half and the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.