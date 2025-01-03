Terry has 3 points, Ducks rally to defeat Jets in OT for 3rd straight win

Terry finished a 2-on-1 to give the Ducks the victory after Radko Gudas tied it 3-3 with a slap shot near the blue line at 18:10 of the third period.

Terry and Gudas also each had an assist, and Leo Carlsson scored for the Ducks (16-7-4), who have won three straight and four of six. John Gibson made 27 saves.

Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist, and Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets (27-11-2), who have lost two straight after winning four in a row. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves, and Josh Morrissey had two assists.

Scheifele scored 33 seconds into the first period to give Winnipeg a 1-0 lead. Gabriel Vilardi won a puck battle in the corner and got it to Kyle Connor, whose pass found Scheifele for a quick shot from the slot.

Iafallo set up Lowry on a 2-on-1 rush to make it 2-0 at 17:17 of the first.

Carlsson cut it to 2-1 at 18:58. His tip of Gudas’ point shot bounced off the ice -- hitting the post -- and then in off the back of Hellebuyck’s leg before trickling across the goal line.

Terry tied it 2-2 at 6:52 of the second period with a one-timer from the left face-off dot, beating Hellebuyck five-hole.

Iafallo’s wraparound put the Jets ahead 3-2 at 17:16 of the third.