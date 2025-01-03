Terry has 3 points, Ducks rally to defeat Jets in OT for 3rd straight win

Scores second goal at 3:34 after Gudas ties it with 1:50 left in 3rd

Ducks at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Troy Terry scored his second goal of the game 3:34 into overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied for a 4-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

Terry finished a 2-on-1 to give the Ducks the victory after Radko Gudas tied it 3-3 with a slap shot near the blue line at 18:10 of the third period.

Terry and Gudas also each had an assist, and Leo Carlsson scored for the Ducks (16-7-4), who have won three straight and four of six. John Gibson made 27 saves.

Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist, and Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets (27-11-2), who have lost two straight after winning four in a row. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves, and Josh Morrissey had two assists.

Scheifele scored 33 seconds into the first period to give Winnipeg a 1-0 lead. Gabriel Vilardi won a puck battle in the corner and got it to Kyle Connor, whose pass found Scheifele for a quick shot from the slot.

Iafallo set up Lowry on a 2-on-1 rush to make it 2-0 at 17:17 of the first.

Carlsson cut it to 2-1 at 18:58. His tip of Gudas’ point shot bounced off the ice -- hitting the post -- and then in off the back of Hellebuyck’s leg before trickling across the goal line.

Terry tied it 2-2 at 6:52 of the second period with a one-timer from the left face-off dot, beating Hellebuyck five-hole.

Iafallo’s wraparound put the Jets ahead 3-2 at 17:16 of the third.

Latest News

Hintz scores twice, Stars surge past Senators

World Junior Championship roundup: Czechia tops Canada on late goal to reach semifinals

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 871, 24 from breaking NHL record

NHL Buzz: Kaprizov placed on injured reserve by Wild

McMann scores twice, Maple Leafs edge Islanders

Matthews practices again, could return for Maple Leafs this weekend

Slavin goal in 3rd sparks Hurricanes past Panthers

Ovechkin scores No. 871 in Capitals shootout loss to Wild

Quick makes 32 saves, Rangers edge Bruins to end 4-game skid

Berggren scores late, Red Wings edge Blue Jackets for 3rd win in row

Columbus Blue Jackets Quarter-Century Team unveiled

Eichel’s case for winning Hart, Selke discussed by Millard on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

L'Heureux of Predators suspended 3 games for slew-footing

‘Angry’ Blackhawks focus on turning things around from Winter Classic

Colton Dach to face brother in NHL debut for Blackhawks

Winter Classic, Blackhawks struggles discussed on 'NHL Unscripted' podcast

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today