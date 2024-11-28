Gibson makes 43 saves, Ducks score 5 in win against Kraken 

Zegras, Gauthier, Killorn each has goal, assist for Anaheim

Ducks at Kraken | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE – John Gibson made 43 saves for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday.

Trevor Zegras, Cutter Gauthier and Alex Killorn each had a goal and an assist for the Ducks (9-9-3), who lost the first game of a home-and-home with the Kraken 3-2 in Anaheim on Monday.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen scored for the Kraken (11-11-1), who have lost two of their past three. Joey Daccord made 28 saves.

Frank Vatrano gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 8:23 of the first period, finding a loose puck at the top of the crease, spinning, and sweeping it past Daccord’s right skate.

Brett Leason pushed it to 2-0 at 12:43 with a snap shot from the left circle off a rush that tied up Daccord and squeezed under his right arm.

Tolvanen cut it to 2-1 at 16:34, taking a feed from Yanni Gourde at the top of the right circle and firing a wrist shot past Gibson’s blocker.

Bjorkstrand tied the game 2-2 at 8:58 of the second period with a one-timer from the slot after Shane Wright intercepted an Olen Zellweger breakout pass at the right half wall and found Bjorkstrand.

Killorn responded to give Anaheim a 3-2 lead 1:04 later. Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson turned the puck over to Zegras behind the net, who passed to Killorn for a one-timer at the bottom of the left circle.

Gauthier extended the lead to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 19:23, taking a pass from Pavel Mintyukov at the top of the right circle, cutting toward the slot, and sending a wrist shot through traffic over Daccord’s glove.

Zegras gloved a loose puck out of the air, dropped it, and stuffed it past Daccord from just outside the crease for the 5-2 final at 13:55.

