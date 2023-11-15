Ducks rally past Predators in 3rd, set NHL comeback record

Henrique scored to put the Ducks ahead 3-2 at 17:09 when he tipped a slap shot from the left point by Urho Vaakanainen.

Radko Gudas had a goal and an assist for the Ducks (9-6-0), who scored twice in the third for their second consecutive win. John Gibson finished with 29 saves.

The Ducks became the first team in NHL history to have six third-period comeback wins through 15 games in a season.

Juuse Saros made 16 saves for the Predators (5-10-0), who have lost four straight and are 1-6-0 in their past seven games.

Gudas scored to tie the game 2-2 at 4:11 of the third period on a shot from the slot on the rush on a pass from Troy Terry. It was Gudas’ third goal.

Filip Forsberg gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 1:03 of the second period on a rebound of a shot by Alexandre Carrier. Forsberg swatted the puck out of the air twice from the crease and got it over the shoulder of Gibson for his seventh goal.

Roman Josi gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 14:28 of the second period on a slap shot on the power play. He received a pass at the top of the left face-off circle from Gustav Nyquist and beat Gibson on the glove side for his third goal.

Cam Fowler scored for the Ducks to make it 2-1 at 17:28 of the second period on a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle. He received a cross-ice pass from Frank Vatrano and beat Saros for his second goal.