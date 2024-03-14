Ducks at Wild

DUCKS (23-39-3) at WILD (32-27-7)
8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSW
Ducks projected lineup
Ben Meyers -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Isac Lundestrom -- Troy Terry
Brett Leason -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Bo Groulx -- Pavol Regenda
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Gustav Lindstrom
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: William Lagesson, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body), Max Jones (illness)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Frederick Gaudreau
Mason Shaw -- Jake Lucchini -- Vinni Lettieri
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill -- Declan Chisholm
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Adam Beckman, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Jared Spurgeon (hip), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)
Status report
Jones, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Dostal will start after making four saves in 10:42 of relief of Gibson in a 7-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. ... Khusnutdinov will make his NHL debut. … Eriksson Ek is day to day after the center left at 2:55 of the third period in a 4-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. ... Fleury will make his third straight start.