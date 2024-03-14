Ducks at Wild

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (23-39-3) at WILD (32-27-7)

8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSW

Ducks projected lineup

Ben Meyers -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Isac Lundestrom -- Troy Terry

Brett Leason -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Bo Groulx -- Pavol Regenda

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Gustav Lindstrom

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: William Lagesson, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body), Max Jones (illness)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Frederick Gaudreau

Mason Shaw -- Jake Lucchini -- Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Declan Chisholm

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Adam Beckman, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Jared Spurgeon (hip), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)

Status report

Jones, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Dostal will start after making four saves in 10:42 of relief of Gibson in a 7-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. ... Khusnutdinov will make his NHL debut. … Eriksson Ek is day to day after the center left at 2:55 of the third period in a 4-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. ... Fleury will make his third straight start.

