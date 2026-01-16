Ducks at Kings projected lineups

DUCKS (22-21-3) at KINGS (19-16-11)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+, KCOP-13, SNE (JIP), SNP, SNW, SNO

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Cutter Gauthier -- Ryan Poehling -- Troy Terry

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Ian Moore, Jeffrey Viel

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body), Leo Carlsson (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Jeff Malott -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Corey Perry, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Status report

Terry will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. ... Gauthier will return after missing a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday because of an illness. ... Kreider missed the morning skate because of an illness and will be a game-time decision, Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said; Anaheim likely would insert Moore as a seventh defensemen if Kreider is unavailable ... Carlsson, a forward, will miss his second straight game and his status will be updated soon, Quenneville said. ... The Ducks acquired Viel, a forward, in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Friday for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. ... Anaheim assigned forward Nikita Nesterenko to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Armia will return after missing five games with a lower-body injury.