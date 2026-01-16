Ducks at Kings projected lineups

DUCKS (22-21-3) at KINGS (19-16-11)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+, KCOP-13, SNE (JIP), SNP, SNW, SNO
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Cutter Gauthier -- Ryan Poehling -- Troy Terry
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Ian Moore, Jeffrey Viel
Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body), Leo Carlsson (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Jeff Malott -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Corey Perry, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Trevor Moore (upper body)
Status report
Terry will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. ... Gauthier will return after missing a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday because of an illness. ... Kreider missed the morning skate because of an illness and will be a game-time decision, Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said; Anaheim likely would insert Moore as a seventh defensemen if Kreider is unavailable ... Carlsson, a forward, will miss his second straight game and his status will be updated soon, Quenneville said. ... The Ducks acquired Viel, a forward, in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Friday for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. ... Anaheim assigned forward Nikita Nesterenko to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Armia will return after missing five games with a lower-body injury.