Killorn gets goal, assist in 3rd to help Ducks rally past Blackhawks 

Leo Carlsson also scored, and Trevor Zegras had two assists for the Ducks (8-8-2), who defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Monday and have won three in a row. John Gibson made 18 saves.

Jason Dickinson scored twice, and Connor Bedard had two assists for the Blackhawks (6-12-1), who have lost three in a row and five of six. Arvid Soderblom made 21 saves.

Killorn tied it 2-2 at 5:10 of the third period. Zegras got the puck behind the net and passed to Killorn in front, who slipped a backhand under Soderblom’s left pad.

Carlsson then gave Anaheim its first lead of the game at 9:38. Killorn took a pass as he entered the offensive zone, stopped at the top of the right circle and fired a seam pass to Carlsson for a tap-in at the left post to make it 3-2.

Dickinson put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0 at 17:03 of the first period, taking a cross-ice pass from Bedard and scoring on a one-timer from the right circle over Gibson’s left shoulder.

Pavel Mintyukov tied the game 1-1 at 19:05 with a snap shot from the bottom of the left circle off a pass from Brett Leason from the goal line on the right side.

Dickinson answered to put Chicago back ahead 2-1 at 3:54 of the second period. Bedard skated behind the net with the puck and passed to Dickinson, who scored on a one-timer from the slot.