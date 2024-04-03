CALGARY -- Alex Killorn scored twice in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks ended their five-game losing streak with a 5-3 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.
Killorn scores twice in 3rd, Ducks top Flames to end losing streak at 5
Terry, Zellweger each has 3 points for Anaheim; Kuzmenko gets 2 goals for Calgary
Troy Terry had a goal and two assists, and Olen Zellweger had three assists for the Ducks (25-47-4), who had lost 12 of 13 (1-11-1). Lukas Dostal made 21 saves.
"It feels good to win," Killorn said. "We haven't done that in a long time. It's been tough. It's nice, especially at the end of the road trip, to go home with a good feeling. It's good."
Andrei Kuzmenko scored two goals, and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames (34-35-5), who have lost six of seven. Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves.
"I know that I personally have more care for the next guy beside me to play better," Calgary defenseman MacKenzie Weegar said. "I know that there's a lot of guys in this room that can play better for that next guy beside you. I thought tonight it was one of those games where you take a look in the mirror. It was one of those games. That effort's not acceptable, especially when we've got a younger group now. We've got to set the standard now."
Cam Fowler gave Anaheim a 3-2 lead at 1:52 of the third period. He took a drop pass from Trevor Zegras and beat Markstrom with a snap shot from the top of the right face-off circle.
Killorn pushed it to 4-2 at 5:09 with a snap shot from the slot off a centering pass from Terry.
"We want to build off how we played tonight," Killorn said. "I think we had a ton of scoring chances. We didn't play a ton of time in our D-zone, which hasn't been the case throughout the year, and we had a lot of O-zone time. I really liked our possession game."
Kuzmenko cut it to 4-3 at 9:34 when Martin Pospisil’s centering pass deflected in off his skate in front.
"We know they're a very highly skilled team, a lot of young guys," Calgary captain Mikael Backlund said. "They're very good at creating things, but they play pretty loose and we know when we play with our structure, you have a better chance of winning and we didn't do that."
Killorn scored on a snap shot in the slot at 13:14 for the 5-3 final.
"It's hyperbole, but it's true. You have to get better every day," Ducks coach Greg Cronin said. "That's what we've been saying. We've had a couple clunkers, and we've had some really good games we haven't won. Tonight, we played well enough to win and we won."
Mason McTavish put the Ducks ahead 1-0 at 14:03 of the first period when he redirected Zellweger's point shot past Markstrom.
"I think for [Zellweger], this was kind of a coming-out party these last two games," Killorn said. "He's playing a lot of minutes now and you can tell that he's gained a lot of confidence. He had three assists tonight, the first goal the other night (Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks). I think it's just going to keep going up for him."
Sharangovich tied it 1-1 at 2:30 of the second period, redirecting Nazem Kadri’s wrist shot from the top of the left circle past Dostal on the power play.
Kuzmenko gave Calgary a 2-1 lead at 10:26 when he skated through the slot and beat Dostal with a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle.
Terry tied it 2-2 at 13:36 with a power-play goal. He put in a loose puck in front after Zellweger’s wrist shot from the left circle deflected off Leo Carlsson and fell to him in front.
"We weren't committed to playing with structure," Weegar said. "A team like that that plays loose and they're pretty skilled, they can make you pay. I don't know why we don't get prepared like it would be against any other top team in the League. It's a bit disappointing. I'm one of those guys, too. It was a disappointing effort tonight."
McTavish, who has scored in consecutive games after being held without a goal in 14 straight, left the game at 1:29 of the second period with a lower-body injury after he was hit by Weegar and Brayden Pachal. He did not return.
"It doesn't look good. We'll know more later," Cronin said.
NOTES: It was Zellweger's first multipoint game in the NHL. ... Kuzmenko has six points (four goals, two assists) in a three-game point streak and nine goals in 21 games since he was traded to Calgary by Vancouver on Jan. 31. ... Flames defenseman Joel Hanley left the game at 8:50 of the first period and did not return. No update was provided after the game.