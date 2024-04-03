Killorn scores twice in 3rd, Ducks top Flames to end losing streak at 5

Andrei Kuzmenko scored two goals, and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames (34-35-5), who have lost six of seven. Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves.

"I know that I personally have more care for the next guy beside me to play better," Calgary defenseman MacKenzie Weegar said. "I know that there's a lot of guys in this room that can play better for that next guy beside you. I thought tonight it was one of those games where you take a look in the mirror. It was one of those games. That effort's not acceptable, especially when we've got a younger group now. We've got to set the standard now."

Cam Fowler gave Anaheim a 3-2 lead at 1:52 of the third period. He took a drop pass from Trevor Zegras and beat Markstrom with a snap shot from the top of the right face-off circle.

Killorn pushed it to 4-2 at 5:09 with a snap shot from the slot off a centering pass from Terry.

"We want to build off how we played tonight," Killorn said. "I think we had a ton of scoring chances. We didn't play a ton of time in our D-zone, which hasn't been the case throughout the year, and we had a lot of O-zone time. I really liked our possession game."