AHL notebook: NHL prospects to watch in Western Conference stretch run

With the American Hockey League reaching the drive toward the Calder Cup Playoffs, NHL prospects on the teams pursuing a postseason berth will be tested in the next six weeks by high-pressure games and opportunities.

Here is a look at prospects from the Western Conference teams getting set up for a potential playoff run. A look at Eastern Conference prospects can be found here.

All stats entering games Wednesday.

Philip Broberg, Bakersfield (Edmonton Oilers)

After playing 46 games for the Oilers last season, the 22-year-old defenseman is back in the AHL.

Broberg played 10 games with Edmonton earlier in the season but has been with Bakersfield for an extended period, last playing in the NHL on Nov. 22. He has 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) in 37 games.

The Oilers took him in the first round (No. 8) of the 2019 NHL Draft

Bakersfield is contending in the Pacific Division and will be counting on Broberg to play heavy minutes down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Josh Doan, Tucson (Arizona Coyotes)

The son of retired NHL forward Shane Doan is making his own name at age 22 with Tucson in his first full pro season.

Arizona took Doan in the second round (No. 37) of the 2020 NHL Draft, and he played two seasons at Arizona State before signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on March 16, 2023. The forward has 24 goals in 59 games, tied with Logan Stankoven (Dallas Stars) for first among AHL rookies. He has 20 assists and is third in rookie scoring (44 points).

Colten Ellis, Springfield (St. Louis Blues)

When the Blues traded goalie Malcolm Subban to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 8, that left Ellis holding the organization's AHL goaltending responsibilities with fellow prospect Vadim Zherenko.

Ellis has taken advantage of his first extended chance. The third-round pick (No. 93) by the Blues in the 2019 draft played most of his first three pro seasons in the ECHL. He made his AHL season debut with Springfield on Jan. 26 and has settled into the goaltending rotation by going 5-4-1 with a 2.89 goals-against average and .929 save percentage in nine games.

The 23-year-old made 42 saves to help Springfield to a key 4-3 win at Charlotte (Florida Panthers) on March 17. He had 47 saves against Toronto (Toronto Maple Leafs) on March 9.

Brad Lambert, Manitoba (Winnipeg Jets)

A 9-1-0-0 run has propelled Manitoba into a playoff position in the Central Division.

Chosen by the Jets in the first round (No. 30) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Lambert leads Manitoba with 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) in 52 games. The 20-year-old forward had a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win against Grand Rapids (Detroit Red Wings) on March 19, his third three-point game in seven games.

Sam Malinski, Colorado (Colorado Avalanche)

Malinski, a 25-year-old free agent, has impressed in his first pro season as a pro defenseman.

The Avalanche signed Malinski to a two-year contract March 30, 2023, after he played three seasons at Cornell. He earned First-Team All-ECAC honors in each of his final two college seasons.

Colorado is fighting for playoff positioning in the Pacific Division with Malinski playing a key role. He has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 37 games to tie for eighth among AHL rookie defensemen. He his 87 shots on goal are tied for sixth-most among first-year players at his position. He has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 23 games for the Avalanche.

Shane Wright, Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken)

Wright is one of the highest-profile prospects in the AHL after being taken with the No. 4 pick the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 20-year-old forward has 38 points (19 goals, 19 assists) in 50 games of his first full pro season and has played 11 games for the Kraken. After Wright went to Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League for the second half of last season, he was assigned to Coachella Valley and acquired pro postseason experience when the Firebirds advanced to Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals against Hershey (Washington Capitals). He had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 24 playoff games.

Playing for coach Dan Bylsma, Wright is working to round out his two-way game with Pacific Division-leading Coachella Valley. Clinching first place would earn a bye for the best-of-3 first-round series.