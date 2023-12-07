AHL notebook: Clarke, Zellweger among top young defensemen

Bringing along young defensemen is one of the American Hockey League's most important tasks.

Though plenty of incoming defensemen have considerable offensive ability, the AHL helps them to refine that skill and blend it with a strong two-way game required to succeed in the NHL.

Here is a look at some of the top young skaters at the position playing in the development league:

Mike Benning, Charlotte (Florida Panthers)

Benning, 21, is part of a family with history at the position.

His father, Brian Benning, played 568 NHL games, his final two seasons for the Panthers after they joined the League for the 1993-94 season. His uncle, Jim Benning, played 610 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks. His brother, Matt Benning, is in his second season with the San Jose Sharks after playing for the Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators.

Mike Benning turned pro after three seasons at the University of Denver, where he won a national championship in 2022. He had 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 39 games last season, when the National Collegiate Hockey Conference named him top offensive defenseman and to its First All-Star Team.

Florida chose Mike in the fourth round (No. 95) of the 2020 NHL Draft and signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract April 12. He has five points (three goals, two assists) in 19 games for Charlotte.

Brandt Clarke, Ontario (Los Angeles Kings)

Clarke, 20, has been every bit the prospect that the Kings had hoped to see when they selected him No. 8 in the 2021 NHL Draft. He's a full-time pro refining his game after playing last season in the NHL, AHL and for Barrie in the Ontario Hockey League.

The Kings have a strong group of young defensemen in Ontario including Clarke, Tobias Bjornfot, Jacob Moverare and Cole Krygier to complement a veteran base. Clarke is tied with Hartford's Mac Hollowell for first among AHL defensemen with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 20 games and third with 65 shots. He had 10 in his season debut Oct. 13.

Sam Malinski, Colorado (Colorado Avalanche)

Malinski, 25, made his NHL debut Nov. 13. The Avalanche recalled him again Nov. 30.

He played four seasons at Cornell and was captain last season, when he had 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) in 34 games as a senior and was named to the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference's First All-Star Team. Malinski signed a two-year contract as an undrafted free agent with the Avalanche on March 30. He played a combined 14 regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff games.

Malinski has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 17 games to rank fourth among AHL rookie defensemen. He's played three games for the Avalanche this season.

Ville Ottavainen, Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken)

At 21 years old, Ottavainen already had considerable pro experience before coming to North America this season. He played 120 games for JYP in Liiga in his native Finland. Seattle selected him in the fourth round (No. 99) of the 2021 draft and signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract March 20.

Ottavainen has seven points (one goal, six assists) in 16 games for Coachella Valley.

Olen Zellweger, San Diego (Anaheim Ducks)

Zellweger is one of the top prospects in the Ducks' system, but they're taking a slow approach with the 20-year-old while he breaks into the pro game. They selected him in the second round (No. 34) of the 2021 draft.

Zellweger played for Everett and Kamloops in the Western Hockey League last season. He had 80 points (32 goals, 48 assists) in 55 games and was named best at his position in the WHL and the Canadian Hockey League. Zellweger helped Kamloops reach the Memorial Cup while leading defensemen with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 14 playoff games and was named to the Memorial Cup all-star team.

Zellweger is second among AHL rookie defensemen with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 18 games.