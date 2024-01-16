5 things learned at 2024 USA Hockey All-American Game

Hagens named most valuable player; NTDP, Muskegon lead group of future NHL talent

All-American Game II 11524

© Rena Laverty, USA Hockey

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- James Hagens of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team was named Most Valuable Player at the 2024 USA Hockey Chipotle All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Monday.

The game featured skaters and goalies from the NTDP and United States Hockey League.

Hagens, a center who isn't eligible until the 2025 NHL Draft, had a goal and an assist for Team White in a 5-4 overtime victory.

"It's a special moment to be able to go out there and go toe-to-toe with some of the best kids in the country and the world, and I'm grateful to be able to be on that ice," Hagens said.

John Mustard, No. 41 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, scored on a snap shot from the slot off a rush from center ice with 3:11 remaining in overtime. Mustard, who is committed to Providence College in 2025-26, has 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 29 games with Waterloo (USHL).

NTDP forwards Teddy Stiga, No. 72 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, and Austin Baker (No. 78) each had a goal and an assist for White. 

NTDP forward Lucas Van Vliet, No. 85 on Central Scouting's ranking, had a goal and an assist for Blue.

Here are five things learned from the game:

Tradition of excellence

Cole Eiserman, No. 8 on Central Scouting's ranking, was one of eight NTDP players in the game who could hear their names called in either the first or second round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas June 28-29.

The 17-year-old left wing played on a line with NTDP teammates Kamil Bednarik (No. 22), a center, and Max Plante (No. 53) for Blue. Eiserman (6-foot, 195 pounds) scored a goal on a tip-in from the slot at 7:19 of the third period to tie the game 4-4 for White.

He said it was fun being matched up against his usual linemate Hagens.

"It was awesome; I go against him in practice a lot," Eiserman said. "He's a funny guy, so it was a good, competitive friendship, and it's always fun to see him smile because James is never really serious.

"It was great to see him get the MVP. He had a great game and I'm proud of him."

In addition to Eiserman, Bednarik and Plante, NTDP forwards Brodie Ziemer (No. 42) and Christian Humphreys (No. 61), and defensemen Eric Emery (No. 39), Cole Hutson (No. 57) and Will Skahan (No. 58) are projected to be chosen over the first two rounds. Additionally, NTDP goalie Nicholas Kempf, who is No. 2 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American goalies, made 18 saves on 20 shots in 30:56 of ice time for White.

There were 13 NTDP players chosen in the 2023 NHL Draft, including four in the first round (Will Smith, No. 4, San Jose Sharks; Ryan Leonard, No. 8, Washington Capitals; Oliver Moore, No. 19, Chicago Blackhawks; Gabe Perreault, No. 23, New York Rangers).

NTDP Hagens skate

© Rena Laverty, USA Hockey's NTDP

Hagens earns spotlight

Hagens (5-10, 168), 17, was just glad for the experience at the All-American Game.

"Obviously, to hear your name [as MVP] is awesome, but to be in the locker room with the guys, crack jokes, be around them in the hotel, that's what I was caring most about," Hagens said. "Just building those relationships that could go a long way.

"I was also able to reunite with my old Mount St. Charles Academy roommate, William Felicio, so that was great."

Felicio (No. 196), a defenseman, plays for Waterloo (USHL).

Hagens is second in NTDP scoring with 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) in 31 games and is committed to Boston College in the Hockey East for the 2024-25 season. He was one of the final cuts from the U.S. National Junior Team that won the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"I mean, you want to be on that team ... I want to be on that team really bad," he said. "Getting cut obviously hurt, but you’ve just got to take that as motivation. You’ve got to make sure you keep moving forward and working harder so that you could be on that team next year."

Connelly-skating

© Tri-City, USHL

Better late than never

Trevor Connelly, No. 5 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking, didn't arrive in Plymouth until Monday morning due to severe weather in and around Omaha, Nebraska.

"Flights kept getting canceled," he said. "I was actually booked on nine different flights on Sunday and didn't get on one of them. I woke up at 2:45 a.m. Monday to get on a flight, and I'm glad because this was a great experience to play against the top talent for the draft from the USHL."

Connelly (6-1, 156), a left wing with Tri-City (USHL), was the top-ranked player on Central Scouting's midterm ranking participating in the game. He is fourth in USHL scoring with 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) and has 17 power-play points (four goals, 13 assists) in 25 games with Tri-City.

"Obviously, playing with Eiserman, one of the top-rated players, was super fun," Connelly said. "I mean, he can score, so all you have to do is get him the puck and it's in the back of the net."

Connelly earned the primary assist on Eiserman's goal in the third.

Sasha Boisvert closeup

© Muskegon Lumberjacks, USHL

Looking for Lumberjacks

Muskegon had three players in the All-American Game, including two projected to be chosen in the first round of the NHL draft, in center Sacha Boisvert and right wing Matvei Gridin.

The Lumberjacks have never had even one player selected in the first round of the draft in the same year.

Boisvert (6-2, 178), No. 17 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking, is 12th in USHL scoring with 33 points (19 goals, 14 assists) and eight power-play goals in 32 games. Gridin (6-1, 185), No. 30, is third in the league with 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) and seven power-play goals in 32 games.

"He's a gifted offensive player that plays a 200-foot game," said Pat Cullen of NHL Central Scouting. "An ability to score because of his quick release and accurate shot. He has excellent sense and vision to get himself and his teammates very good scoring chances."

Boisvert will attend the University of North Dakota in 2024-25 and become the first Quebec-born skater to play men's ice hockey at the school.

Gridin is committed to the University of Michigan next fall.

"My strength is my IQ, my playmaking," Gridin said. "Coach (Parker Burgess) has been great for me. I didn't play a lot last year, but when [Burgess] took over as coach after Christmas, he started to trust me, and I was getting more ice time and it helped my confidence."

NTDP Rheaume

© Rena Laverty, USA Hockey's NTDP

Paternity tests

Four players in the All-American Game have parents who played in the NHL.

Plante, the son of former forward and current Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach Derek Plante, had one assist. Committed to the University of Minnesota Duluth for next season, Plante has 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 24 games with the NTDP. He's No. 53 on Central Scouting's midterm list.

"He always makes sure that I'm not really ever satisfied," Max said. "He tells me I do a good job but also gives me little tips and tricks on how I could be playing better. He watches more hockey than anyone I know, so I always try and listen to him."

Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, who isn’t eligible until the 2025 draft, is the son former goalie Manon Rheaume.

"Mom helps me a lot with the mental side of the game," the 17-year-old NTDP defenseman said. "If I need something after a game, her feedback, I'll go to her. She never comes to me and rips on me for my game, but if I need anything, I'll go to her."

Manon Rheaume is the first and only woman to play in the NHL. On Sept. 23, 1992, she made hockey history when she played the first period of the Tampa Bay Lightning's preseason game against the St. Louis Blues. She also played one period the following year in a preseason game against the Boston Bruins.

NTDP defenseman Noah Lapointe, who will play at Arizona State University in 2024-25, is No. 207 on Central Scouting's midterm list. The son of former forward Martin Lapointe has five assists in 33 games for the Program.

Fargo forward Mac Swanson, committed to the University of North Dakota in 2024-25, is No. 130 on the midterm list. Swanson, who turned 18 years old on Jan. 10, is the son of former forward Brian Swanson. He has 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 27 games with the Force.

Latest News

Colorado Avalanche Montreal Canadiens game recap January 15

Armia scores late, Canadiens edge Avalanche to end 3-game skid
Nashville Predators Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 15

Stone gets hat trick, Golden Knights defeat Predators
Bill Guerin believes in Minnesota Wild playoff push

Guerin confident Wild can make Stanley Cup Playoff push
New York Islanders Minnesota Wild game recap January 15

Fleury moves into 2nd on NHL wins list, Wild shut out Islanders to end 4-game skid
Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson helps Mark Kirton launch ALS fundraiser

Former NHL player Kirton gets assist from Oilers CEO with ALS Super Fund
NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? Marchenko channels teammate Texier with slick shootout move
Los Angeles Kings Carolina Hurricanes game recap January 15

Kings score 4 in 3rd to defeat Hurricanes, stop 8-game slide
PWHL 3 on 3 Showcase set for NHL All-Star Thursday

PHWL 3-on-3 Showcase to conclude NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1
Elvis Merzlikins requests trade from Columbus Blue Jackets

Merzlikins clarifies comments, says he requested trade from Blue Jackets
New Jersey Devils Boston Bruins game recap January 15

Swayman gets 3rd shutout of season, Bruins defeat Devils
Justin Williams Carolina Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Williams inducted into Hurricanes team Hall of Fame
San Jose Sharks Buffalo Sabres game recap January 15

Luukkonen, Sabres hand Sharks 14th loss in past 15
Seattle Kraken Pittsburgh Penguins game recap January 15

Crosby, Jarry help Penguins end Kraken 9-game winning streak
Jaromir Jagr, Ryan Smyth elected to IIHF Hall of Fame

Jagr, Smyth lead IIHF Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Anaheim Ducks Florida Panthers game recap January 15

Killorn, Ducks rally for OT win against Panthers
Valeri Nichushkin to receive care from NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

Nichushkin of Avalanche to receive care from NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
Sean Monahan future with Canadiens unclear ahead of Trade Deadline

Monahan future with Canadiens unclear ahead of NHL Trade Deadline
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard resumes skating after injury

Bedard resumes skating for Blackhawks after fracturing jaw