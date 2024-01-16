5 things learned at 2024 USA Hockey All-American Game

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- James Hagens of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team was named Most Valuable Player at the 2024 USA Hockey Chipotle All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Monday.

The game featured skaters and goalies from the NTDP and United States Hockey League.

Hagens, a center who isn't eligible until the 2025 NHL Draft, had a goal and an assist for Team White in a 5-4 overtime victory.

"It's a special moment to be able to go out there and go toe-to-toe with some of the best kids in the country and the world, and I'm grateful to be able to be on that ice," Hagens said.

John Mustard, No. 41 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, scored on a snap shot from the slot off a rush from center ice with 3:11 remaining in overtime. Mustard, who is committed to Providence College in 2025-26, has 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 29 games with Waterloo (USHL).

NTDP forwards Teddy Stiga, No. 72 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, and Austin Baker (No. 78) each had a goal and an assist for White.

NTDP forward Lucas Van Vliet, No. 85 on Central Scouting's ranking, had a goal and an assist for Blue.

Here are five things learned from the game:

Tradition of excellence

Cole Eiserman, No. 8 on Central Scouting's ranking, was one of eight NTDP players in the game who could hear their names called in either the first or second round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas June 28-29.

The 17-year-old left wing played on a line with NTDP teammates Kamil Bednarik (No. 22), a center, and Max Plante (No. 53) for Blue. Eiserman (6-foot, 195 pounds) scored a goal on a tip-in from the slot at 7:19 of the third period to tie the game 4-4 for White.

He said it was fun being matched up against his usual linemate Hagens.

"It was awesome; I go against him in practice a lot," Eiserman said. "He's a funny guy, so it was a good, competitive friendship, and it's always fun to see him smile because James is never really serious.

"It was great to see him get the MVP. He had a great game and I'm proud of him."

In addition to Eiserman, Bednarik and Plante, NTDP forwards Brodie Ziemer (No. 42) and Christian Humphreys (No. 61), and defensemen Eric Emery (No. 39), Cole Hutson (No. 57) and Will Skahan (No. 58) are projected to be chosen over the first two rounds. Additionally, NTDP goalie Nicholas Kempf, who is No. 2 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American goalies, made 18 saves on 20 shots in 30:56 of ice time for White.

There were 13 NTDP players chosen in the 2023 NHL Draft, including four in the first round (Will Smith, No. 4, San Jose Sharks; Ryan Leonard, No. 8, Washington Capitals; Oliver Moore, No. 19, Chicago Blackhawks; Gabe Perreault, No. 23, New York Rangers).