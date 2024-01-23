Yakemchuk, projected 1st-round pick in 2024 Draft, set for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

In addition to Yakemchuk, the highest-rated skater, there are 19 others among the top 32 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters looking to make an impact: Defenseman Sam Dickinson (No. 7) of London (OHL); center Berkly Catton (No. 9) of Spokane (WHL); defenseman Zayne Parekh (No. 10) of Saginaw (OHL); center Tij Iginla (No. 11) of Kelowna (WHL); right wing Liam Greentree (No. 12) of Windsor (OHL); center Adam Jecho (No. 13) of Edmonton (WHL); right wing Terik Parascak (No. 14) of Prince George (WHL); right wing Beckett Sennecke (No. 15) of Oshawa (OHL); left wing Andrew Basha (No. 18) of Medicine Hat (WHL); center Jett Luchanko (No. 21) of Guelph (OHL); right wing Maxime Masse (No. 23) of Chicoutimi (QMJHL); defenseman Colton Roberts (No. 24) of Vancouver (WHL); left wing Marek Vanacker (No. 25) of Brantford (OHL); center Maxmilian Curran (No. 26) of Tri-City (WHL); defenseman Henry Mews (No. 27) of Ottawa (OHL); defenseman Charlie Elick (No. 28) of Brandon (WHL); left wing Tanner Howe (No. 29) of Regina (WHL); center Cole Beaudoin (No. 31) of Barrie (OHL); and defenseman Ben Danford (No. 32) of Oshawa (OHL).
Forwards Cayden Lindstrom (No. 3) of Medicine Hat (WHL) and Ryder Ritchie (No. 16) of Prince Albert (WHL) were each invited but are unable to play because of injury.
Carter George of Owen Sound (OHL) is No. 1 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American goalies and will play for Team White. Ryerson Leenders of Mississauga (OHL) is No. 3 and will play for Team Red.
Since its reintroduction as the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in 1996, the event has featured 16 players who were later selected No. 1 in the NHL Draft, including Connor Bedard (2023), Alexis Lafreniere (2020), Nico Hischier (2017), Connor McDavid (2015), Aaron Ekblad (2014) and Nathan MacKinnon (2013).
Coaching the teams will be Daniel Lacroix (Red), head coach of Moncton (QMJHL), and Jim Hulton (White), head coach of Charlottetown (QMJHL). The honorary coaches are former Saint John (QMJHL) and NHL head coach Gerard Gallant (Red), and Mike Kelly (White), who has more than 30 years of coaching experience in the NHL, American Hockey League, and CHL.
The players competing in the game were chosen by the 32 NHL teams in conjunction with NHL Central Scouting.
2024 CHL/NHL TOP PROSPECTS GAME
Team Red
GOALIES: Ryerson Leenders, Mississauga (OHL); Lukas Matecha, Tri-City (WHL)
DEFENSEMEN: Harrison Brunicke, Kamloops (WHL); Ben Danford, Oshawa (OHL); Sam Dickinson, London (OHL); Charlie Elick, Brandon (WHL); Zayne Parekh, Saginaw (OHL); Colton Roberts, Vancouver (WHL)
FORWARDS: Andrew Basha, Medicine Hat (WHL); Cole Beaudoin, Barrie (OHL); Raoul Boilard, Baie-Comeau (QMJHL); Tanner Howe, Regina (WHL); Adam Jecho, Edmonton (WHL); Ollie Josephson, Red Deer (WHL); \Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat (WHL); Eriks Mateiko, Saint John (QMJHL); Maxim Masse, Chicoutimi (QMJHL); Julius Miettinen, Everett (WHL); Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay (OHL); \Ryder Ritchie, Prince Albert (WHL); Marek Vanacker, Brantford (OHL); Nathan Villeneuve, Sudbury (OHL)
Team White
GOALIES: Carter George, Owen Sound (OHL); Dawson Cowan, Spokane (WHL)
DEFENSEMEN: Lukas Fischer, Sarnia (OHL); Spencer Gill, Rimouski (QMJHL); Tomas Lavoie, Cape Breton (QMJHL); Luca Marrelli, Oshawa (OHL); Henry Mews, Ottawa (OHL); Carter Yakemchuk, Calgary (WHL)
FORWARDS: Berkly Catton, Spokane (WHL); Maximilian Curran, Tri-City (WHL); Gabrial Frasca, Kingston (OHL); Liam Greentree, Windsor (OHL); Tij Iginla, Kelowna (WHL); Jett Luchanko, Guelph (OHL); Luke Misa, Mississauga (OHL); Sam O'Reilly, London (OHL); Terik Parascak, Prince George (WHL); Beckett Sennecke, Oshawa (OHL); Kieron Walton, Sudbury (OHL); Carson Wetsch, Calgary (WHL)
* - Denotes player was invited but cannot play because of injury