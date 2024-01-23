Yakemchuk, projected 1st-round pick in 2024 Draft, set for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

MONCTON, New Brunswick -- Carter Yakemchuk is one of 20 players projected to be chosen in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft who will participate in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game at Avenir Centre on Wednesday (6:30 p.m. ET; TSN, RDS, NHLN).

Yakemchuk (6-foot-3, 190 pounds), a right-shot defenseman with Calgary of the Western Hockey League, is No. 6 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters. The 18-year-old is sixth in the WHL at his position with 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 40 games.

"He's got some very good qualities to be a very good NHL defenseman," Central Scouting's John Williams said. "He's got good size and reach to go with an excellent puck game. He's very good at reading the play inside the offensive zone, pinches down very well and has the skill and shot to score in a number of ways."

The game will include 19 players from the Ontario Hockey League, 16 from the WHL and five from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

The first round of the NHL draft will be June 28 and Rounds 2-7 on June 29. The NHL Draft Lottery to determine the first 16 picks will be held in April.

"The 2024 CHL Top Prospects Game will showcase some very talented draft-eligible prospects who will be able to display their skills and attributes to scouts and fans alike," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "The 2024 CHL draft class has a lot of depth for the first couple rounds and at this point of the season, the player rankings remain a 'work in progress.' The top prospects game will afford some players the unique opportunity to improve their standing by having a strong game."