Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round predictions

The second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs begins Sunday when the New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference series at Madison Square Garden (4 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

The other series in the East will see the Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers, with Game 1 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS).

In the West, the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers will face off, but the other second-round series is still undetermined.

It will be decided Sunday, when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars conclude the first round with Game 7 in Dallas (7:30 p.m. ET; TBS, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS, BSSW, SCRIPPS). The winner of that game will face the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.

With the second round starting Sunday, NHL.com editors and writers have made their picks, including one for each scenario involving Vegas and Dallas.

Their first-round records for the seven series that are completed with their pick for Dallas-Vegas in parentheses.

Here are their second-round picks: