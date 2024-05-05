Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round predictions

NHL.com staff members make their picks for 4 series

2nd round picks story split NYR CAR VAN EDM

© Joshua Sarner, Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/Derek Cain, Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs begins Sunday when the New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference series at Madison Square Garden (4 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

The other series in the East will see the Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers, with Game 1 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS).

In the West, the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers will face off, but the other second-round series is still undetermined.

It will be decided Sunday, when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars conclude the first round with Game 7 in Dallas (7:30 p.m. ET; TBS, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS, BSSW, SCRIPPS). The winner of that game will face the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.

With the second round starting Sunday, NHL.com editors and writers have made their picks, including one for each scenario involving Vegas and Dallas.

Their first-round records for the seven series that are completed with their pick for Dallas-Vegas in parentheses.

Here are their second-round picks:

Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Eastern Conference Second Round

NYR vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes 
FLA vs. BOS: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Second Round

VAN vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers 
DAL vs. COL: Dallas Stars
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

First-round record: 5-2 (Stars)

Brian Compton, managing editor

Eastern Conference Second Round

NYR vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes 
FLA vs. BOS: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Second Round

VAN vs. EDM: Vancouver Canucks 
DAL vs. COL: Colorado Avalanche
COL vs. VGK: Vegas Golden Knights

First-round record: 5-2 (Golden Knights)

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Eastern Conference Second Round

NYR vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes
FLA vs. BOS: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Second Round

VAN vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers
DAL vs. COL: Dallas Stars
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

First-round record: 6-1 (Stars)

William Douglas, staff writer

Eastern Conference Second Round

NYR vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes
FLA vs. BOS: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Second Round

VAN vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers
DAL vs. COL: Dallas Stars
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

First-round record: 5-2 (Stars)

Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Eastern Conference Second Round

NYR vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes
FLA vs. BOS: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Second Round

VAN vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers
DAL vs. COL: Dallas Stars
COL vs. VGK: Vegas Golden Knights

First-round record: 5-2 (Stars)

Pete Jensen, director, senior fantasy editor

Eastern Conference Second Round

NYR vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes
FLA vs. BOS: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Second Round

VAN vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers
DAL vs. COL: Colorado Avalanche
COL vs. VGK: Vegas Golden Knights

First-round record: 4-3 (Golden Knights)

Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Eastern Conference Second Round

NYR vs. CAR: New York Rangers
FLA vs. BOS: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Second Round

VAN vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers
DAL vs. COL: Dallas Stars
COL vs. VGK: Vegas Golden Knights

First-round record: 5-2 (Stars)

Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Eastern Conference Second Round

NYR vs. CAR: New York Rangers
FLA vs. BOS: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Second Round

VAN vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers
DAL vs. COL: Dallas Stars
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

First-round record: 5-2 (Stars)

Tracey Myers, staff writer

Eastern Conference Second Round

NYR vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes
FLA vs. BOS: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Second Round

VAN vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers
DAL vs. COL: Dallas Stars 
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

First-round record: 5-2 (Stars)

Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Eastern Conference Second Round

NYR vs. CAR: New York Rangers
FLA vs. BOS: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Second Round

VAN vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers
DAL vs. COL: Colorado Avalanche
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

First-round record: 5-2 (Stars)

Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Eastern Conference Second Round

NYR vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes
FLA vs. BOS: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Second Round

VAN vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers
DAL vs. COL: Colorado Avalanche
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

First-round record: 5-2 (Stars)

Dan Rosen, senior writer

Eastern Conference Second Round

NYR vs. CAR: New York Rangers 
FLA vs. BOS: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Second Round

VAN vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers
DAL vs. COL: Dallas Stars
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

First-round record: 5-2 (Stars)

David Satriano, staff writer

Eastern Conference Second Round

NYR vs. CAR: Carolina Hurricanes
FLA vs. BOS: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Second Round

VAN vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers
DAL vs. COL: Dallas Stars
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

First-round record: 5-2 (Stars)

Dave Stubbs, columnist

Eastern Conference Second Round

NYR vs. CAR: New York Rangers
FLA vs. BOS: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Second Round

VAN vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers
DAL vs. COL: Dallas Stars
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

First-round record: 6-1 (Stars)

Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Eastern Conference Second Round

NYR vs. CAR: New York Rangers
FLA vs. BOS: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Second Round

VAN vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers
DAL vs. COL: Colorado Avalanche
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

First-round record: 6-1 (Stars)

Related Content

Traditions to fuel home-ice advantage during Stanley Cup Playoffs

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule

Latest News

Maple Leafs’ latest Game 7 loss adds to core’s disappointment

Pastrnak responds to Montgomery’s challenge in Game 7 win for Bruins

Pastrnak, Bruins eliminate Maple Leafs with OT win in Game 7

Panthers to play Bruins in Eastern 2nd Round

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Canucks vs. Oilers Western 2nd Round preview

Eastern Conference 2nd Round schedule announced

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule

Stanley Cup Playoffs postcard: Boston, Massachusetts

Silovs vs. Skinner goalie matchup in Western 2nd Round

Bergeron fires up Bruins fans before Game 7 at TD Garden

Woll out for Maple Leafs in Game 7 with undisclosed injury

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Matthews returns for Maple Leafs in Game 7

Vegas, Dallas ‘don’t think anyone is surprised’ series heading to Game 7

State Your Case: Canucks or Oilers in Western 2nd Round of playoffs

Oilers hope to turn tables on Canucks in Western 2nd Round

Hill likely to start for Golden Knights in Game 7 of Western 1st Round 

3 Keys: Hurricanes at Rangers, Game 1 of Eastern 2nd Round

Bruins face 'pinnacle of all things urgent' in Game 7 vs. Maple Leafs