Ye Mystic Lightning Gear Just Dropped

The Lightning’s 2025 Gasparilla Collection stays the course as some of the best merch around

2025 gasparilla export
By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

A new Gasparilla season is officially upon us. And while the parade is still weeks away, an invasion of limited-edition Bolts merch is already under siege in Tampa Bay Sports’s 2025 Gasparilla line.

It’s yet another collab between two of Tampa Bay’s most iconic heritages—hockey and pirates—with 2025’s collection delivering even more gear in darker, sleeker tones.

This year’s drop comes with plenty of home games in January, giving you ample time to rock this stuff to the arena and down Bayshore. I, for one, like to wear my Lightning Gasparilla merch year-round, because it’s Tampa Bay, and when it comes to pirate stuff around here, we can pretty much do whatever we want.

The collection is currently available online and store-wide. Here’s 15 of our favorite pieces to throw on come parade and game day.

gasparilla crewneck inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Crewneck Sweatshirt, $64.99

Gasparilla: could be chilly, could be gorgeous. This versatile crewneck just rolled up its sleeves for either condition.

hitch hat inline

Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Gasparilla Adjustable Rustic Hitch Hat, $39.99

A vintage throwback that looks like you scored it right out of your dad’s Gasparilla stash.

womens pressbox pullover inline

Women's Lightning Pressbox Gasparilla Glitter Print Pullover Crew, $69.99

Great with jeans, great with an eyepatch and leather pantaloons. Win-win.

tie dye inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Tie-Dye T-shirt, $34.99

A talking parrot just gently landed on this shirt’s beautiful, tie-dyed shoulder.

boyfriend tee black inline

Women's Lightning Pressbox Gasparilla Black Vintage Boyfriend Tee, $39.99

This tee’s got a 50/50 burnout wash that’s as smooth as a Kucherov touch pass.

splint hitch hat rope inline

Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Gasparilla Adjustable Splint Hitch Hat, $39.99

Hard Rock set the “Sweet hat.” Over/Under at 5.5 for this one.

charcoal fleece hoodie inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Fleece Pullover Hoodie, $69.99

The kind of hoodie that quickly becomes a dear friend after spending many hockey games together.

gasparilla crop tee inline

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Modest Crop T-shirt, $29.99

Crop top, skull and swords, black and grey color scheme. This one’s hitting everything on the pirate sartorial checklist.

grey performance tee inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Performance T-shirt, $34.99

Gasparilla is nothing if not a testament of performance. This moisture-wicking T-shirt gets it.

trucker hat gasparilla inline

Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Gasparilla Adjustable Black Trucker Hat, $34.99

The trucker hat has become 2025’s cap of the moment—and the Bolts have ‘em in droves.

youth gasparilla tee inline

Youth Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Performance T-shirt, $24.99

For the kid’s parade.

black clean up hat inline

Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Gasparilla Adjustable Black Clean Up Hat, $34.99

Gaze into the alluring eyes of one of the sleekest dad hats in the Bay.

gaspy puck inline

Lightning Limited Edition 2-Sided Gasparilla Puck, $9.99

Gaspar shoots, he scores.

fan chain inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Fan Chain, $34.99

The perfect base layer for the day’s inevitable bead plunder.

can coolers inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla 12oz Grey Can Cooler, $9.99

These could possibly come in handy. Just a hunch.

