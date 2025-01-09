Ye Mystic Lightning Gear Just Dropped

A new Gasparilla season is officially upon us. And while the parade is still weeks away, an invasion of limited-edition Bolts merch is already under siege in Tampa Bay Sports’s 2025 Gasparilla line.

It’s yet another collab between two of Tampa Bay’s most iconic heritages—hockey and pirates—with 2025’s collection delivering even more gear in darker, sleeker tones.

This year’s drop comes with plenty of home games in January, giving you ample time to rock this stuff to the arena and down Bayshore. I, for one, like to wear my Lightning Gasparilla merch year-round, because it’s Tampa Bay, and when it comes to pirate stuff around here, we can pretty much do whatever we want.

The collection is currently available online and store-wide. Here’s 15 of our favorite pieces to throw on come parade and game day.