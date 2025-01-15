Whirlwind day ends with ‘unbelievable’ NHL debut for Tampa Bay’s Jack Finley

When Jack Finley woke up on Tuesday, he was prepared for a typical day as a professional hockey player alongside his Syracuse Crunch teammates in the American Hockey League.

Tuesday turned out to be anything but a typical day.

Tampa Bay Lightning’s AHL affiliate paused Tuesday’s practice for a quick team announcement. That discussion ended with Finley being told he needed to get off the ice and onto a plane—he was being called up for his first career NHL game.

The 22-year-old center, drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft, flew to Boston just in time for a shower and a trip to TD Garden ahead of Tuesday’s Atlantic Division matchup with the Boston Bruins.

“It didn’t matter to me,” he said of a whirlwind day. “Getting a shot is all I wanted.”

Finley got that chance on Tuesday, recording one shot on goal and one hit while winning three of five faceoffs in 8 minutes, 25 seconds of ice time in his NHL debut. He was one of four Bolts to finish with a positive plus-minus rating in a 6-2 loss to the Bruins.

“It was unbelievable,” Finley said of his first NHL game. “Especially playing in this building, it was rocking tonight. They’re a good team. Unfortunately we didn't get the win, but it was a dream come true from the start.”

When the 6-foot-6, 220-pound St. Louis native stepped onto the ice for warmups and the traditional welcome of a solo rookie lap, the realization struck Finley—he had reached the NHL.

“It was insane. I don’t think I've ever had that many people just watching me on the ice. I was a little bit nervous. I was nervous I was gonna fall,” Finley said. "But when I came out there, it kind of hit me that I made it. It was unbelievable.”

The Lightning rookie was not a complete stranger to the NHL despite never playing in a game himself prior to Tuesday. His father, Jeff Finley, played 708 career NHL games as a defenseman from 1987 to 2004.

Jeff witnessed his son’s debut in person on Tuesday, as he was already planning to watch Jack play in Syracuse and was able to rearrange his flight.

“He’s helped me so much my whole life and growing up just following hockey through him, it makes me pretty emotional just thinking about it,” Finley said of getting to see his father postgame. “I’m just excited that he could make it and excited to give him a hug.”

Finley was injured before training camp and only recently returned to game action. He made his 2024-25 season debut with Syracuse on Dec. 18, posting two goals and four assists for six points in 10 games before his recall on Tuesday.

Finley worked through multiple procedures and treatments for his injuries, a process he said made him a better professional. The 22-year-old has overcome numerous injuries since being selected 57th overall in 2020.

“It’s been a long process, a long six, seven months. But I've learned a lot about my body and how to take care of it and how to strengthen it,” Finley said. “Honestly you never want to get surgeries, but I feel like it’s helped me in a lot of ways I would never have gotten if I wouldn’t have gotten them (surgeries).”

Finley said his first NHL game was a chance to learn where he needs to keep improving as he seeks to carve a career in “the best league in the world.”

He got a unique taste of the NHL in his debut, playing against an Atlantic Division opponent in a game which saw multiple fights and plenty of post-whistle conversations.

Finley was taking mental notes, specifically on what it means to battle as a team.

“There’s some big guys in the league. Boston’s got some big guys. I just loved seeing how this team (Tampa Bay) stuck up for each other. You know they’ve had animosity from the last couple games, and guys answered the bell and stuck up for each other,” Finley said.

“That’s why they’ve had so much success in this organization. That’s why they’re such a great team.”