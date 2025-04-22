‘We’re ready to go’: Lightning look forward to opening postseason on Tuesday

“You can look at this (from) different angles, different ways, but they're probably a more weathered team now in the sense that they've been there, done it, and know what to expect,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of Florida, “and we're a team that's already gone through that as well.

I think the Battle of Florida never disappoints.”

The teams played their final regular season matchup one week ago today at AMALIE Arena, a game that ended as a 5-1 win for Tampa Bay. The Panthers enlisted a lineup which was missing numerous key pieces of their roster, including Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad and Anton Lundell.

The Lightning know the task ahead, as do the other 15 teams that still possess a chance to win the greatest trophy in sports.

“They have a potent group of really, really good players that now have winning as part of their pedigree. Once you get here, it’s a big-time challenge,” Cooper said. “I don't care what anybody says. Half the league is gone. The point separation between these teams is like, one win, maybe two games. That's not much of a discrepancy. So I'm looking forward to it.

Twelve months is a long time to wait to get back, and you never know if you're going to get back. You know that these guys are really looking forward to it."

The Lightning and Panthers are the final teams to begin their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs trek with tonight’s late-night headliner. Tampa Bay has taken advantage of a later start to the postseason than originally anticipated.

Tampa Bay utilized the extra practice days to hone in on details and remain focused on building on each shift as they work toward playoff victories. After leading the NHL in regular season scoring with 121 points, Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov said his team is prepared for opening night of the postseason.

“I think everybody's ready and excited to play our first game tomorrow,” he said.

Tampa Bay’s roster will see four players experience the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in forwards Gage Goncalves, Conor Geekie and Zemgus Girgensons, as well as defenseman JJ Moser.

All four of those players have shared their excitement to experience the playoffs firsthand. They have leaned on their many teammates with playoff success on their NHL resume.

“You just go out there and have fun,” Kucherov said. “ It’s a special time of the year and every game is exciting. It’s always fun to be in the playoffs. I don’t know if you can say anything to the guys that didn’t play for a long time in the playoffs…It’s just got to be ready and enjoy the moment.”

The fans at AMALIE Arena will help ignite an in-state rivalry that needs little kindling.

It all starts on Tuesday. Hedman said the Tampa Bay community appears ready, as do the Lightning.

“It’s different teams,” Hedman said of this year’s matchup. “They’re the reigning champs going into this one. They obviously have a winning pedigree on their team, and so do we. We know what it takes to go all the way, but it’s the first series (with) a lot of new guys, guys playing in their first-ever playoffs for us…We’ve got guys that haven’t tasted this before, so I’m sure there’s some extra excitement for those guys.

It’s just exciting times. We know the fans are ready, and we’re ready as well.”