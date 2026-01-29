Vasilevskiy passes longtime friend Nabokov for NHL history

‘It was a big mental push for me’

Before any of those wins belonged to Vasilevskiy, he was still a young up-and-comer adapting to life in Tampa, Florida as he navigated NHL waters for the first time following success in Russia.

Among the people to help Vasilevskiy adapt to North American hockey and life included none other than Nabokov, one of the winningest Russian goalies of all time. Nabokov signed with the Lightning in July of 2014 and spent the first half of the 2014-15 season in Tampa, helping Vasilevskiy along the way.

“Overall, he was explaining to me how everything works,” Vasilevskiy said. “How you have to act here and just stuff I didn't know about because I played in Russia, which is a little bit different. The mentality is a bit different, and he was teaching me a lot of that NHL mentality.”

Vasilevskiy said he didn’t have one favorite goalie growing up, but Nabokov—as well as another former Bolt in Nikolai Khabibublin—were among the players he looked up to as fellow Russians who found success in the NHL.

And then as a rookie, he got to share the net with one of them in Nabokov.

“They were big names in hockey, especially in Russia,” Vasilevskiy said. “For me, just to be able to share the net with such a big goalie that year, it was a big mental push for me.”

Lightning goalie coach Frantz Jean watched both Nabokov and Ben Bishop show Vasilevskiy the ropes of the NHL.

“You see a fellow countryman making his entry to the NHL and trying to stick. Like everybody else, (Nabokov) recognized the tremendous talent that Vasy had, and he certainly showed a lot of leadership in terms of hanging out with him on the road, showing him how to operate in the North American lifestyle and being able to maximize your preparation with all the distraction that's around our game. Guys like that, good veterans, that's what they do. And that's what Nabby did.”

Jean noted that the goalies played in different eras of hockey, so there wasn’t an overload of similarities in their on-ice approach to goaltending.

While Vasilevskiy adheres to a more modern playing style and has the advantage of a bigger frame than Nabokov, the Russian goalie duo shares one common trait in their athleticism and ability to make jaw-dropping saves.

“Nabby came from another era of Russian goalie development, so they technically didn't have a lot of similarities in the way they played. One parallel you could make would be their athleticism, being able to make saves out of the box or out of a technical structure,” Jean said. “I think that's always been an attribute of Russian goaltending, and Nabby had that element in his game, especially when he was at his prime.”