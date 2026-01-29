Nuts & Bolts: Gasparilla weekend kicks off against the Jets

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday:

When: Thursday, January 29 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Jack Finley - Nick Paul

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Declan Carlile - Erik Cernak

Max Groshev - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Winnipeg Jets for the first time this 2025-26 season when the Jets visit Benchmark International Arena on Thursday...The Lightning will then visit Winnipeg on March 5...Tampa Bay is 50-36-14 all-time against the Jets, a record that includes a 31-13-6 pace on home ice...Martin St. Louis is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Winnipeg, scoring 27-54—81 in 73 games against the Jets and is followed by the 32-41—73 posted by Vincent Lecavalier in 74 career games against Winnipeg...Victor Hedman leads active Bolts with 5-24—29 in 41 games, and Nikita Kucherov has scored 13-15—28 in 22 games against the Jets...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 5-7-1 against the Jets over his NHL career with an .891 save percentage, while Jonas Johansson is 0-1-1 with an .875 save percentage against Winnipeg as a Bolt... Johansson is 1-1-1 while posting a .900 save percentage and 3.00 goals against average in his entire NHL career versus the Jets.

The Road Ahead

Sunday, February 1 vs. Boston Bruins*

Tuesday, February 3 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Thursday, February 5 vs. Florida Panthers

*2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series™️ at Raymond James Stadium.