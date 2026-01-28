The All Gas, No Brakes Guide to Stadium Series Weekend

This weekend has been aptly dubbed “The Long Shift.” Here’s how to conquer it.

pirate ship header watermark
By Thompson Brandes
TampaBayLightning.com

The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™️ has arrived.

There’s been talk of the big game for weeks. Hype building for months. Whispers of a brewing concept for years. Now your friend is finally in town, the big plans you made are here, it’s time to stand on business.

Odds are, if you’re here, you’re likely taking part in Stadium Series Weekend in one form or another. But there are also the select few—the noble, the bold, the really-getting-after-it—who plan to dive headfirst into everything this weekend has to offer.

That’s where this field guide comes in. It’s the official gamut of every event, concert and checkpoint you need to hit to pitch a perfect game this weekend. All gas, no brakes—the definitive schedule for going full tilt.

Thursday

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Winnipeg Jets
7 pm, Benchmark International Arena

Thursday night’s Stadium Series appetizer is far from a happy hour plate of calamari. After Monday night’s win over the Mammoth, the Bolts are back in the win column sitting at 15-1-1 over their last 17 games. The Jets are catching a bit of an off year, but still boast talent up and down the roster. Add in the fact that it’s the Gasparilla game on a Thursday night, and you have all the makings for a proper house party at Benchmark International Arena—the best way to set the tone for the impending weekend.

bert inline

Friday

Bert Kreischer
7 pm, Benchmark International Arena

Standup comedy is the ideal decibel level of entertainment to bridge the gap from Thursday to Saturday. Nothing crazy, just good times and good laughs.

Enter Tampa native and Pride of Jesuit, Bert Kreischer, who’s taking his shirtless talents to Benchmark International Arena Friday night in front of the home crowd. Kreischer is known for his jacked-up energy and wild storytelling, all of which is delivered sans shirt. Over the years, his acts have earned him nicknames like the Machine, Party Star, Fat Sticks and—ok, maybe things could get crazy. Hold on tight.

Saturday

Gasparilla Invasion
11:30 am, Seddon Channel

The most traditional way to kick off a Gasparilla Saturday is to watch the invasion descend upon the Tampa Convention Center. Hundreds of vessels will trail the Jose Gasparilla II pirate ship across Hillsborough Bay and up Seddon Channel, docking at the convention center around 1 pm. Grab a lawn chair and post up on the eastern seaboard of Davis Islands to take in the scene. Envision your day. Lay out your game plan. Visualize your performance. Greatness lies ahead.

Gasparilla Parade of Pirates
2 pm, Bayshore Boulevard

Go time. Gasparilla is a map of many explorations. Your route is your own. But heads up, you’ve got a legendary rock band to catch later, so maybe don’t stray too far from downtown. Find ample fuel where you can. Hydrate. And make sure you have some long underwear under those pantaloons—the wind chill on Saturday is reaching a low so dramatic that "shiver me timbers" won't even come off as cliche.

Kings of Leon
8 pm, Benchmark International Arena

There are few things that can keep Gasparilla-level adrenaline from spiraling fast, but a great concert is one of them. Plus, by now you’re all-the-way over walking around in increasingly frigid conditions.

Fortunately, rock luminaries Kings of Leon are playing in a wonderfully windless, indoor venue. A warm fire will be provided by the band’s most popular hit song. The arena will have food and beverages abound. And regarding your post-concert plans, keep in mind: the Big Dance has yet to come.

ss inline buildout

Sunday

The NHL PreGame
1 pm, Raymond James Stadium Lots 5 & 7

The official tailgate and fan festival of Stadium Series is set to feature the Stanley Cup trophy, interactive fan experiences and a performance by county artist LOCASH. The Lightning will also have an activation running, as well, manning a [checks notes] Giant Human Claw Machine, in which fans can be strapped in and lowered into a massive pit to grab prizes.

2026 Stadium Series Game
6:30 pm, Raymond James Stadium

Game time. Beyond all odds, we made it—and with plenty of gas left in the tank thanks to solid pacing and an inevitable consumption of extreme caloric heights.

Two scorching hot teams and division rivals drop the puck in the first outdoor NHL game in Tampa. The aesthetic inside Raymond James Stadium is unlike anything the league has seen before. All forecasts point to bizarrely perfect outdoor hockey weather for the players and required beanie weather for the fans. Snow? Unlikely, yet somehow not a complete fabrication. In-game festivities will be in full effect, with pop sensation Hunter Hayes belting the national anthem and country behemoth Tim McGraw playing the first intermission show. All that’s left is to find your seat and casually take in history. Then you can pump the brakes.

News Feed

Lightning re-assign D Simon Lundmark, F Jakob Pelletier to AHL Syracuse

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Mammoth 0

The Backcheck: Vasilevskiy shutout gives Lightning 2-0 win on Monday

Recap: Lightning 2, Mammoth 0

Lightning F Nikita Kucherov named the NHL's Second Star of the Week

Lightning recall forward Curtis Douglas from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Homestand begins with a visit from Utah

Lightning recall D Max Groshev from Syracuse Crunch

Bolts alumni Hall, Malone look back on outdoor games ahead of Stadium Series

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blue Jackets 8, Lightning 5

The Backcheck: Lightning point streak ends with back-to-back split

Recap: Blue Jackets 8, Lightning 5

Lightning recall F Jakob Pelletier from AHL Syracuse

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Blackhawks 1 - SO

Nuts & Bolts: Off to Columbus to finish a quick trip

Recap: Lightning 2, Blackhawks 1 - SO

The Bolts are kicking off Stadium Series Week with five straight days of giveaways

‘All the right reasons’: Stadium Series to celebrate hockey, community in Tampa