The All Gas, No Brakes Guide to Stadium Series Weekend

The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™️ has arrived.

There’s been talk of the big game for weeks. Hype building for months. Whispers of a brewing concept for years. Now your friend is finally in town, the big plans you made are here, it’s time to stand on business.

Odds are, if you’re here, you’re likely taking part in Stadium Series Weekend in one form or another. But there are also the select few—the noble, the bold, the really-getting-after-it—who plan to dive headfirst into everything this weekend has to offer.

That’s where this field guide comes in. It’s the official gamut of every event, concert and checkpoint you need to hit to pitch a perfect game this weekend. All gas, no brakes—the definitive schedule for going full tilt.

Thursday

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Winnipeg Jets

7 pm, Benchmark International Arena

Thursday night’s Stadium Series appetizer is far from a happy hour plate of calamari. After Monday night’s win over the Mammoth, the Bolts are back in the win column sitting at 15-1-1 over their last 17 games. The Jets are catching a bit of an off year, but still boast talent up and down the roster. Add in the fact that it’s the Gasparilla game on a Thursday night, and you have all the makings for a proper house party at Benchmark International Arena—the best way to set the tone for the impending weekend.