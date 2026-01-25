Nuts & Bolts: Homestand begins with a visit from Utah

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Utah Mammoths on Monday:

When: Monday, January 26 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul - Jakob Pelletier

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Simon Lundmark

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Monday's Matchup

Tampa Bay returns home to Benchmark International Arena on Monday to play the Utah Mammoth for the final time this 2025-26 season...The Lightning won the first game between the teams on Nov. 2 by a 4-2 score, led by Jake Guentzel scoring 1-1—2...Jonas Johansson made 25 saves and posted a .926 save percentage in that win...The Lightning are 2-1-0 against the Mammoth all-time since Utah joined the NHL prior to the 2024-25 season, including 1-0-0 on home ice...Guentzel leads Tampa Bay in career scoring against Utah with 4-3—7 in three games, and Nikita Kucherov is second with 1-4—5 in three games...Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a 1-0-0 record against the Mammoth with a 25-save shutout, and Johansson is also 1-0-0 against the Mammoth after his win this season. Brandon Halverson had the other start against the Mammoth for the Lightning in 2024-25, making 19 saves in a loss.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, January 29 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Sunday, February 1 vs. Boston Bruins*

Tuesday, February 3 vs. Buffalo Sabres

*2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series™️ at Raymond James Stadium.