Nuts & Bolts: Homestand begins with a visit from Utah

Tampa Bay will try to sweep the regular season series against the Mammoth on Monday

260126-Nuts-Bolts-TBL
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Utah Mammoths on Monday:

When: Monday, January 26 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul - Jakob Pelletier

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile - Simon Lundmark

Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy

Monday's Matchup
Tampa Bay returns home to Benchmark International Arena on Monday to play the Utah Mammoth for the final time this 2025-26 season...The Lightning won the first game between the teams on Nov. 2 by a 4-2 score, led by Jake Guentzel scoring 1-1—2...Jonas Johansson made 25 saves and posted a .926 save percentage in that win...The Lightning are 2-1-0 against the Mammoth all-time since Utah joined the NHL prior to the 2024-25 season, including 1-0-0 on home ice...Guentzel leads Tampa Bay in career scoring against Utah with 4-3—7 in three games, and Nikita Kucherov is second with 1-4—5 in three games...Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a 1-0-0 record against the Mammoth with a 25-save shutout, and Johansson is also 1-0-0 against the Mammoth after his win this season. Brandon Halverson had the other start against the Mammoth for the Lightning in 2024-25, making 19 saves in a loss.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Stadium Series Collection
Commemorate the first outdoor hockey game in Tampa and get your Stadium Series gear today! Available now in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, January 29 vs. Winnipeg Jets
Sunday, February 1 vs. Boston Bruins*
Tuesday, February 3 vs. Buffalo Sabres

*2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series™️ at Raymond James Stadium.

News Feed

Lightning recall D Max Groshev from Syracuse Crunch

Bolts alumni Hall, Malone look back on outdoor games ahead of Stadium Series

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blue Jackets 8, Lightning 5

The Backcheck: Lightning point streak ends with back-to-back split

Recap: Blue Jackets 8, Lightning 5

Lightning recall F Jakob Pelletier from AHL Syracuse

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Blackhawks 1 - SO

Nuts & Bolts: Off to Columbus to finish a quick trip

Recap: Lightning 2, Blackhawks 1 - SO

The Bolts are kicking off Stadium Series Week with five straight days of giveaways

‘All the right reasons’: Stadium Series to celebrate hockey, community in Tampa

Nuts & Bolts: Back-to-back begins in Chicago

The 2026 Stadium Series FAQ Guide

‘Pretty remarkable’: Arena build begins at Raymond James Stadium

Hedman, NOSOLO partner to raise awareness, support for mental health on Hockey Talks Night

The Backcheck: Quick strikes allow Bolts to push point streak to 14 games

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Sharks 1

Recap: Lightning 4, Sharks 1