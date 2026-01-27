Lightning re-assign D Simon Lundmark, F Jakob Pelletier to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Simon Lundmark and forward Jakob Pelletier to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Lundmark, 25, made his NHL debut with the Lightning on January 24 at Columbus, logging 16:45 of time on ice with a plus-one rating, two hits and two blocked shots. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman has skated in 27 games with Syracuse this season, recording five assists and 12 penalty minutes with 31 shots on goal. He has played in 281 career AHL contests between the Crunch and Manitoba Moose, registering 16 goals and 67 points.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Lundmark was originally drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the second round, 51st overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2025.

Pelletier, 24, has appeared in two games with the Bolts this season, recording three hits and two blocked shots while averaging 9:03 of time on ice. Tied for third among all AHL skaters for points, Pelletier has skated in 35 games with the Crunch this season, logging 19 goals and 41 points with a plus-16 rating. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward leads all Syracuse skaters for points, plus/minus and shorthanded goals (2) while ranking second for goals and third for assists (22). He has played in 174 career AHL contests between the Crunch, Calgary Wranglers and Stockton Heat, registering 70 goals and 171 points with a plus-48 rating.

A native of Quebec City, Quebec, Pelletier was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 2, 2025.