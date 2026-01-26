Lightning F Nikita Kucherov named the NHL's Second Star of the Week

Kucherov, who will lead Tampa Bay into this Sunday’s 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

260126-TBL-Kucherov-Star
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

NEW YORK (Jan. 26, 2026) – Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov and Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 25.

From a sharp angle, Nikita Kucherov slides a backhand shot past Arvid Soderblom to tie the game

SECOND STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov, who will lead Tampa Bay into this Sunday’s 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, TVAS), compiled 2-6—8 in three games to guide the Lightning (32-14-4, 68 points) to a 2-1-0 week. He produced a trio of assists in a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks Jan. 20 before scoring once in regulation and once in the shootout in a 2-1 triumph versus the Chicago Blackhawks Jan. 23. Kucherov then notched 1-3—4, his fourth four-point effort of 2025-26, in an 8-5 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets Jan. 24 as Tampa Bay’s team point streak ended at 15 contests, three shy of the franchise record. The 32-year-old Kucherov, who has points in each of his past five games dating to Jan. 16 (3-8—11), sits third in the NHL with 26-52—78 overall this season (46 GP) – highlighted by a League-best 8-19—27 in January (11 GP).

News Feed

Lightning recall forward Curtis Douglas from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Homestand begins with a visit from Utah

Lightning recall D Max Groshev from Syracuse Crunch

Bolts alumni Hall, Malone look back on outdoor games ahead of Stadium Series

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blue Jackets 8, Lightning 5

The Backcheck: Lightning point streak ends with back-to-back split

Recap: Blue Jackets 8, Lightning 5

Lightning recall F Jakob Pelletier from AHL Syracuse

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Blackhawks 1 - SO

Nuts & Bolts: Off to Columbus to finish a quick trip

Recap: Lightning 2, Blackhawks 1 - SO

The Bolts are kicking off Stadium Series Week with five straight days of giveaways

‘All the right reasons’: Stadium Series to celebrate hockey, community in Tampa

Nuts & Bolts: Back-to-back begins in Chicago

The 2026 Stadium Series FAQ Guide

‘Pretty remarkable’: Arena build begins at Raymond James Stadium

Hedman, NOSOLO partner to raise awareness, support for mental health on Hockey Talks Night

The Backcheck: Quick strikes allow Bolts to push point streak to 14 games