Lightning F Nikita Kucherov named the NHL's Second Star of the Week

NEW YORK (Jan. 26, 2026) – Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov and Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 25.
Kucherov, who will lead Tampa Bay into this Sunday’s 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, TVAS), compiled 2-6—8 in three games to guide the Lightning (32-14-4, 68 points) to a 2-1-0 week. He produced a trio of assists in a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks Jan. 20 before scoring once in regulation and once in the shootout in a 2-1 triumph versus the Chicago Blackhawks Jan. 23. Kucherov then notched 1-3—4, his fourth four-point effort of 2025-26, in an 8-5 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets Jan. 24 as Tampa Bay’s team point streak ended at 15 contests, three shy of the franchise record. The 32-year-old Kucherov, who has points in each of his past five games dating to Jan. 16 (3-8—11), sits third in the NHL with 26-52—78 overall this season (46 GP) – highlighted by a League-best 8-19—27 in January (11 GP).