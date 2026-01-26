Lightning F Nikita Kucherov named the NHL's Second Star of the Week

SECOND STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov, who will lead Tampa Bay into this Sunday’s 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, TVAS), compiled 2-6—8 in three games to guide the Lightning (32-14-4, 68 points) to a 2-1-0 week. He produced a trio of assists in a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks Jan. 20 before scoring once in regulation and once in the shootout in a 2-1 triumph versus the Chicago Blackhawks Jan. 23. Kucherov then notched 1-3—4, his fourth four-point effort of 2025-26, in an 8-5 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets Jan. 24 as Tampa Bay’s team point streak ended at 15 contests, three shy of the franchise record. The 32-year-old Kucherov, who has points in each of his past five games dating to Jan. 16 (3-8—11), sits third in the NHL with 26-52—78 overall this season (46 GP) – highlighted by a League-best 8-19—27 in January (11 GP).