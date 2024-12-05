Three Bolts added to 4 Nations Face-Off rosters

The word “dream” was tossed around multiple times behind the doors of the Tampa Bay Lightning locker room after Thursday’s morning skate.

Lightning forwards Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel and Jake Guentzel all spoke for the first time on Thursday since being named to their respective rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, set for February 2025.

Guentzel was named to Team USA, while Cirelli and Hagel will play for Team Canada.

The trio won’t be alone at the tournament, as forward Brayden Point (CAN) and defenseman Victor Hedman (SWE) were previously named to their rosters when the tournament was announced. Finland is the fourth country competing but does not have any Lightning players.

With five players split between the 4 Nations Face-Off rosters, the Lightning are tied with the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche for second-most players selected from one NHL team. The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights (seven) tied for the most.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper will lead the Canadian bench, and general manager Julien BriseBois is Canada's assistant general manager for the international tournament. Lightning mental performance coach Ryan Hamilton also joins Team Canada.

Hagel, Cirelli to represent Team Canada

Cirelli burst onto the scene as an option for Team Canada—the 26-year-old center has 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points in 23 games this season, on pace for a career-high in offense. Cirelli saw career highs in goals (20) and points (45) in 2023-24.

"It's what you dream of as a kid is being able to wear the Canadian sweater and to represent your country,” Cirelli said. “Just a huge honor, and I’m really excited.”

Cirelli called his parents shortly after being named to the team, one he described as “pretty stacked” before saying he is eager to play alongside Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

“The big one’s Crosby,” Cirelli said. “Growing up watching him and being able to play against him was already pretty crazy, but to be on the same team and share a locker with him is pretty cool.”

Cirelli has spent nearly the entire 2024-25 season alongside Hagel, who is also on pace for a career season in Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old is second on the Lightning with 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists), including a five-assist game in a Nov. 25 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

BriseBois called Hagel to tell him he was on the roster a few days ago, and the player immediately called his parents to share the news.

“Being able to play for your country with that flag on the middle of your chest is an incredible opportunity and you dream of that as a kid,” Hagel said. “I’ll never take that for granted.”

Hagel looks forward to playing among the best Canadian players in the NHL, adding he aims to learn something from every player on the team.

The forward has played for Team Canada in World Championships, but this opportunity brings an added appreciation for Hagel.

“Emotions are always going to be high, especially when you're fighting for your country. I've watched it as a kid growing up, and I had emotions sitting on the couch watching some of these games. So it's just one of those things that you dream of as a kid. There's the Stanley Cup, and then there's also playing for your country, and getting the opportunity to be able to do that is pretty special.”

Guentzel tabbed for USA roster

Guentzel is the lone Lightning player on Team USA. This marks the first time Guentzel would represent his country at an international tournament after injuries prevented previous appearances.

“Obviously really excited. Potentially the first time to put the USA jersey on, it’s gonna be really special,” the 30-year-old said. “I called my parents and we got the news. So it’s obviously a pretty exciting day for our family.”

Guentzel learned he made the roster from a familiar face in Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin, who was previously part of the management team for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Guentzel spent parts of eight seasons with the Penguins before signing with Tampa Bay this summer.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan will lead the U.S. team at the tournament, and Guentzel said he looks forward to playing for the team that some early predictions believe to boast the strongest all-around roster.

"I haven't played with many of those guys, so I think for me it's going to be exciting because you know playing against them what they're kind of like, but just to meet new people and kind of see a different side of them is going to be fun.”

Guentzel has been a seamless fit in Tampa Bay, posting 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in his first 23 games as a Bolt. His 10 goals join Cirelli and Hagel in a three-player tie for second-most goals on the team.

He can’t wait for the best players in the world to face off in the event, set for Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

“This is what it's all about. I think for fans, this is what you want to watch. I'm sure it's gonna be electric, it's going to be fun,” Guentzel said. “It’s going to be a good time for all of us.”

Hedman’s 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) are the sixth-most among NHL defensemen this season. He became the franchise’s all-time leader in assists last Saturday with 590 helpers.

Point’s 16 goals this season are tied for third in the league, and his nine power-play goals are the most in the NHL.

Plenty of Tampa Bay talent is headed for the 4 Nations Face-Off. And when the puck drops, all-time international rivalries resume.

Smack talk between Lightning teammates hasn’t begun, the three players who spoke on Thursday said. But they know it’s in their future.

“We’re best friends, but I think when it comes down to tournaments like this, I think you say it even if you get traded—no friends on the ice,” Hagel said.

“So when that time comes, we’ll go from there.”