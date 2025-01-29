The Unsung Heroes of the Lightning Quarter-Century Teams

The NHL continued its celebration of the past 25 years by revealing the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Quarter-Century Teams on Tuesday.

As with every club, the Bolts were represented by a First and Second Team of six players each—three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie—who played for the franchise during 2000-2024. The teams were selected by a group of broadcasters, national and local media, and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.

The Lightning’s Quarter-Century squads left little to debate—generally a bunch of familiar, epic faces who helped bring Tampa Bay to Stanley Cup glory at the tail ends of the quarter-century. But we’re not here to talk about them. Today we’re here to remember the unsung heroes, the silent guardians and the behind-the-scenes stars. The guys who helped get the Quarter-Century Teams to where they are.

Now, if you asked Lightning players and coaches, they would probably be the first to tell you that every player belongs in this subjective category. And I agree with that sentiment. But in the interest of content and my fingers, that’s a list too long to tackle.

For the sake of this exercise, we focused on Lightning skaters who supported the best players and teams over the past 25 years, with a penchant for tenure and historical stats. Consider it a highlight-reel hat tip to a few of the guys behind the guys. They may not make the NHL’s all-century cut for one of the most decorated franchises of that era, but they will never be forgotten.