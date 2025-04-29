Recap: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 - Game 4

Panthers take Game 4 in Sunrise

TBLatFLA_R1G4_Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning fell in a tight Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round series against the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Florida opened the scoring when Anton Lundell’s shot from the slot gave the home team a 1-0 lead 9:06 into the second period.

After a high hit by Florida Panther Aaron Ekblad on Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel, the Lightning responded. Tampa Bay scored twice in 11 seconds to claim a 2-1 lead with 7:28 left in the second.

Mitchell Chaffee buried a rebound 12:21 into the middle frame, and defenseman Erik Cernak sniped the go-ahead goal at the 12:32 mark.

Florida thought they had tied the game on a third period power play, but Tampa Bay was successful in a coach’s challenge to rescind the goal and stay ahead 2-1.

Florida scored twice late to regain the lead before an empty-netter closed the scoring.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 19 saves for Tampa Bay, while Sergei Bobrovsky had 18.

Scoring Summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 6, FLA 6

Second period

FLA 1, TBL 0

9:06 Anton Lundell (1) - Brad Marchand, Eetu Luostarinen

Florida opened the scoring when Brad Marchand won a puck race on a delayed icing and fed Anton Lundell in the slot for a blocker-side shot.

TBL 1, FLA 1

12:21 Mitchell Chaffee (1) - Nick Perbix, Emil Lilleberg

Tampa Bay tied the game on a rebound. Forward Mitchell Chaffee collected the puck below the right faceoff circle after a point shot by Nick Perbix, and the former snuck the puck through a sprawled Sergei Bobrovsky.

TBL at FLA | Chaffee ties things up

TBL 2, FLA 1

12:32 Erik Cernak (1) - Jake Guentzel

Tampa Bay scored their second goal in an 11-second span to take their first lead of the game when defenseman Erik Cernak’s shot from the right faceoff dot hit the crossbar and went in.

TBL at FLA | Cernak for the lead

Shots on goal: FLA 9, TBL 6

Third period

TBL 2, FLA 2

16:13 Aaron Ekblad (1) - Sam Reinhart

A rebound goal tied the game for Florida late in the game.

FLA 3, TBL 2

16:24 Seth Jones (1) - Lundell, Marchand

Florida regained its lead on a point shot by Seth Jones

18:20 Carter Verhaege (1) - Aleksander Barkov - EN

An empty-net goal closed the scoring.

Final: FLA 4, TBL 2

Total shots: FLA 23, TBL 20

News Feed

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 - Game 4

Vasilevskiy Voted Vezina Trophy Finalist

Nuts & Bolts: A chance to level the series in Game 4

Guentzel continues Stanley Cup Playoffs success in Tampa Bay

The Backcheck: Lightning overcome early deficit to take Game 3 in Sunrise

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 - Game 3

Recap: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 - Game 3

Nuts & Bolts: Making the trip south for Game 3

The Backcheck: Lightning fight back, but Florida takes Game 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 - Game 2

Recap: Panthers 2, Lightning 0 - Game 2

Nuts & Bolts: Bounce back needed from Tampa Bay in Game 2

The Backcheck: Lightning drop Stanley Cup Playoffs opener to Panthers

Recap: Panthers 6, Lightning 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Panthers 6, Lightning 2

‘We’re ready to go’: Lightning look forward to opening postseason on Tuesday

The Stanley Cup Playoffs have arrived—and so have these sweet Lightning player tees

Nuts & Bolts: A rivalry reignited