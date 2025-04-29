Recap: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 - Game 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning fell in a tight Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round series against the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Florida opened the scoring when Anton Lundell’s shot from the slot gave the home team a 1-0 lead 9:06 into the second period.

After a high hit by Florida Panther Aaron Ekblad on Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel, the Lightning responded. Tampa Bay scored twice in 11 seconds to claim a 2-1 lead with 7:28 left in the second.

Mitchell Chaffee buried a rebound 12:21 into the middle frame, and defenseman Erik Cernak sniped the go-ahead goal at the 12:32 mark.

Florida thought they had tied the game on a third period power play, but Tampa Bay was successful in a coach’s challenge to rescind the goal and stay ahead 2-1.

Florida scored twice late to regain the lead before an empty-netter closed the scoring.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 19 saves for Tampa Bay, while Sergei Bobrovsky had 18.

Scoring Summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 6, FLA 6

Second period

FLA 1, TBL 0

9:06 Anton Lundell (1) - Brad Marchand, Eetu Luostarinen

Florida opened the scoring when Brad Marchand won a puck race on a delayed icing and fed Anton Lundell in the slot for a blocker-side shot.

TBL 1, FLA 1

12:21 Mitchell Chaffee (1) - Nick Perbix, Emil Lilleberg

Tampa Bay tied the game on a rebound. Forward Mitchell Chaffee collected the puck below the right faceoff circle after a point shot by Nick Perbix, and the former snuck the puck through a sprawled Sergei Bobrovsky.