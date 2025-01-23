The Tampa Bay Lightning 2024-25 Midseason Awards

MVP Award: Nikita Kucherov

Even for those of us that struggle to sink the ‘gimme’ putts on the golf course, this one was a tap-in.

I always knew Nikita Kucherov was one of the NHL’s elite players, but I’m not sure I truly understood just how deep the talent runs (skates?) for No. 86 until I got to see it in person this year. And, as I’ve said numerous times this season, the reaction is often simply, ‘Wow.’

Kucherov is off to a dynamic start to the season, one year removed from winning the Art Ross Trophy for leading the NHL in scoring with 144 points. The Russian forward leads the Lightning with 70 points in 42 games and sits third in the NHL scoring race as of Wednesday.

As Lightning fans have become accustomed to, Kucherov has brought the flash, sizzle and dazzle all season long—just ask the Detroit Red Wings about his goal last Saturday.

Just how good has Kucherov been? He’s currently on pace for a 127-point season, a top three season of his NHL career at 31 years old. At that rate, we could see Kucherov hit the 1,000-point mark this season. He has 943 points in 769 games. – Benjamin Pierce