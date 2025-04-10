Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 - OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning put on their rally caps to force overtime but eventually fell 4-3 in the extra period against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at AMALIE Arena.

Toronto scored twice in the first four minutes on Wednesday, but a late goal from Nick Perbix halved the Lightning deficit before the first period ended.

Tampa Bay tied the game 2-2 less than a minute into the third period before the teams traded power-play goals to force overtime at a 3-3 score.

Matthew Knies' third goal of the game ended the night in overtime.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves, while Anthony Stolarz had 25 for Toronto.

Tampa Bay is now 45-26-7.

Scoring summary

First period

TOR 1, TBL 0

1:13 Mitch Marner (25) - Auston Matthews

Toronto took the lead early when Auston Matthews forced a turnover atop the zone and passed to Mitch Marner in the high slot. Marner cut back before scoring on his shot into the top left corner.

TOR 2, TBL 0

3:33 Matthew Knies (27) - Matthews, Marner

Toronto doubled its lead on a rebound goal from Matthew Knies.

TOR 2, TBL 1

18:58 Nick Perbix (6) - Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel

Tampa Bay got on the board late in the first period thanks to defenseman Nick Perbix, whose shot from the right point beat Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz on the blocker side.

Shots on goal: TOR 10, TBL 8

Second period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, TOR 9

Third period

TOR 2, TBL 2

00:50 Oliver Bjorkstrand (21) - Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman - PP

Oliver Bjorkstrand capped a swift passing look on the power-play, slapping a one-timer from the right hashmark past Stolarz.

TOR 3, TBL 2

2:03 Knies (28) - John Tavares, Marner - PP

Knies’ second goal of the game came on the power-play, this time shoveling a rebound in near the left post.

TOR 3, TBL 3

11:05 Hedman (15) - Bjorkstrand, Hagel - PP

Tampa Bay’s captain had the game-tying goal midway through the third period, scoring on his shot from the top of a Lightning power play.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, TOR 9

Overtime

TOR 4, TBL 3

2:56 Knies (29) - Matthews, Morgan Reilly

Knies' third goal of the game at the back post ended the night in overtime.

Total shots: TOR 31, TBL 28