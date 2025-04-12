Nuts & Bolts: Sabres in town for Sunday night matchup

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

When: Sunday, April 13 - 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Friday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Yanni Gourde - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Sunday's Matchup

The Lightning will play game 80 on Sunday when they host the Buffalo Sabres for the third and final time this season...Tampa Bay earned standings points in each of the first two meetings, winning a 6-5 game in Tampa on March 6 before falling 3-2 in a shootout last Saturday...Lightning forwards Jake Guentzel (3-0—3) and Nikita Kucherov (0-3—3) co-lead the Bolts in scoring against Buffalo this season...Tampa Bay is 52-50-5 all-time against Buffalo, including 25-25-10 on home ice...The Lightning are 6-3-4 against the Sabres across the past five seasons...Steven Stamkos is the franchise’s career leader in scoring against Buffalo with 23-25—48 in 52 games, and Kucherov ranks second with 17-28—45 in 38 games...Defenseman Victor Hedman is the next active player, posting 8-21—29 in 56 games for the Lightning against Buffalo...Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 1-0-0 against the Sabres with an .848 save percentage, and netminder Jonas Johansson is 0-0-1 with a .947 save percentage...Vasilevskiy is 13-2-3 against the Sabres in his career with a .913 save percentage, while Johansson is 1-0-2 with a .938 save percentage against Buffalo in his time with the Lightning.

Item of the Game

