Trophy Tracker: Lightning players hold strong cases for multiple NHL awards

As the 2024-25 NHL regular season nears its end, we’re taking a look at Tampa Bay Lightning players who could—and should—be up for consideration for 2025 NHL Awards.

The Lightning take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and a regulation win would put the Bolts in first place in the Atlantic Division.

Plenty of players have helped make that possible, but here are some notable Bolts numbers and performances to consider for hardware:

Nikita Kucherov – Hart Memorial Trophy

The Hart Memorial Trophy is handed out each season to the player deemed most valuable to their team, and Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has plenty of numbers to show just how important he’s been.

Let’s start with the big number, 115 points. Kucherov has continued to stack up points this season, his third consecutive campaign of 100-plus points. The 31-year-old winger sits second in the NHL scoring race and is one point behind Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon despite playing six fewer games.

Kucherov’s 1.58 points-per-game ratio leads all NHL players, and his 58 points at 5-on-5 are second-most by any player.

His +31 rating for 5-on-5 plus-minus is third-best in the NHL this season, trailing only teammate Jake Guentzel and Columbus forward Kirill Marchenko (+32).

The forward leads Tampa Bay in scoring and is 22 points ahead of second-leading scorer Brandon Hagel (83 points), who would lead 22 other NHL teams in scoring. Kucherov leads the NHL in road scoring with 59 points, two ahead of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl and 11 ahead of Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Boston’s David Pastrnak.

After winning the Art Ross Trophy as last year’s leading scorer, Kucherov has stayed on his heater this season. He became the first player in 23 years to post three consecutive 80-plus seasons, joining Hockey Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey.

The offense hasn’t cooled off on special teams this season for Kucherov, either—his 43 power-play points lead the NHL and are six clear of MacKinnon. Kucherov has factored on 75.4% of the Lightning’s power-play goals this season.

Long story short, it's been another MVP-caliber season for Kucherov.

Brayden Point – Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

He’s a good player and a good guy. That’s Brayden Point’s season in a nutshell.

The Lady Byng Memorial Trophy is awarded each season to the NHL player who “best demonstrates sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct, combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Check the boxes for Point.

Just look at his 41 goals—fifth-most in the NHL—and 79 points in 72 games, and then consider he’s taken one penalty all season, a two-minute minor for tripping in November.

Point carries the highest goal and point total by any player with two penalty minutes or less in NHL history, and he’s still a top-five goal scorer and top-25 scorer overall this season.

His 16 power-play goals are tied for most in the NHL, and the 29-year-old center is the only player in the league who has played more than 50 games and holds two or fewer penalty minutes.

The next closest player is Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar, who has 62 points and four penalty minutes.

Victor Hedman — James Norris Memorial Trophy

Tampa Bay’s first-year captain has led the Lightning in ice time, and he’s among the best in NHL defenders yet again in those heavy minutes.

His consideration is for the James Norris Memorial Trophy, given to the league’s defenseman who shows the best “all-around” ability.

Hedman does it all for Tampa Bay. His 14 goals and 61 points both rank seventh among NHL defensemen entering Wednesday’s games, and his 23 points on the power play are eighth-highest.

Hedman’s hardest shot this season was clocked at 98.97 mph, also the fastest of the top 10 scorers.

For an award that’s about both offense and defense, Hedman has the numbers in the defensive end, too.

Among the NHL’s top-10 scoring defensemen, Hedman ranks first in goals for percentage (59.63%) and second in goals for per 60 minutes played (3.03), goals against per 60 (2.05) and plus-minus (+19).

He averages 4.33 blocked shots per 60 minutes, also the most among the league’s top-10 scoring defensemen.

Andrei Vasilevskiy — Vezina Trophy

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has been busy this season, and he’s more than stood up to the task.

Vasilevskiy should be in the running for the Vezina Trophy, awarded each season to the goalie deemed the best in the NHL.

Vasilevskiy has stopped more pucks than any goaltender this season, halting 1,509 pucks across 60 starts. His 37 wins and .923 save percentage in 2024-25 are second-highest in the NHL.

The 30-year-old goalie has earned six shutouts this season, which ranks second in the NHL and trails only Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck.

Vasilevskiy has also been the NHL’s best goalie when shots get harder to stop.

His .862 save percentage on high-danger shots paces all goalies in the league entering Wednesday, tied with Los Angeles Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper. Hellebuyck ranks third at .842.

The “Big Cat” has won seven of his past nine starts, posting a .944 save percentage to help the Lightning clinch an eighth consecutive Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance this spring.

Anthony Cirelli — Frank J. Selke Trophy

Tampa Bay could also have a say in the award given to the NHL forward who demonstrates the best skill in the defensive side of the game.

Center Anthony Cirelli has been one of the NHL’s top lockdown players in every situation this season.

At 5-on-5 play, Cirelli ranks in the NHL’s 97th percentile for expected goals against per 60 minutes played (2.01), and his defensive acumen in odd-man situations is similar.

Cirelli’s four shorthanded goals this season are tied for fourth-most in the NHL, and his six shorthanded points are tied for fifth.

Only 42% of Cirelli’s shifts begin in the offensive zone, while his time in the defensive zone has included some gutsy moments—Cirelli’s 67 blocked shots are tied for 23rd-most among NHL forwards, ranking in the 98th percentile among forwards with at least 40 games played.

Cirelli sits 23rd in the NHL for most time played with the other team’s net empty but is one of only nine NHL players to not allow a goal among those with at least 20 minutes of 6-on-5 time.

One last note that shows Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s trust in Cirelli’s defensive game?

When the Lightning hold a one-goal lead in the final three minutes of regulation, Cirelli ranks in the NHL’s 98th percentile for playing time among forwards. He’s the shutdown, close it out guy for Tampa Bay.